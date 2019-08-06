Man, 31, shot, killed in southwest Arkansas, officials say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Columbia County, officials said.

Police received a call about a shooting in the 700 block of North Locust Street in Waldo shortly before noon, said Randy Reed, Columbia County coroner.

Responding officers found Stanley Levon Milner, of Waldo, lying in the street in a pool of blood, Reed said.

According to officials, Milner was pronounced at about 1 p.m. Though the man appeared to be shot, his body was taken to the state Crime Lab to confirm the cause of death.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to officials. Reed said he was unaware of any arrests made in the shooting.