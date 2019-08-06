Man held in fleeing, escape into river

A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in White County, hours after he drove a sport-utility vehicle into the Little Red River during a pursuit and disappeared, authorities said.

The chase began at 10:20 p.m. Sunday when deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer whose driver was later identified as Gary Clause, according to a news release by Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown.

Clause refused to stop, leading deputies to pursue him south on Arkansas 110 toward Pangburn, Brown said. According to the release, the SUV crossed an open field in White County before driving off an embankment into the Little Red River.

Authorities said the Explorer and its driver were carried downriver and out of sight. Deputies from the White County sheriff's office found the vehicle, the release said, but swift water prevented rescue teams from retrieving the vehicle Sunday.

White County deputies returning to the scene at about 7 a.m. Monday found Clause walking on Arkansas 16 and took him into custody.

Clause was transported to the Cleburne County jail and remained there Monday afternoon, an online jail roster showed. Charges against Clause include felony fleeing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license, the release said.

Authorities said his bond is $50,000.

