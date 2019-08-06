Man robbed at gunpoint after driving to help group haul boat in northeast Arkansas

A man was robbed Monday afternoon in Jonesboro by an assailant who pulled a gun on him after he was asked to help haul a boat, authorities said.

The victim told officers he was in his driveway washing his vehicle on Craighead Road 365 when he was approached by three people who wanted help hauling a boat. He said the boat wasn’t far from his home and he was given directions on where to drive.

The victim said he arrived at the residence in the 1300 block of Daybreak Drive and a robber emerged from inside, pulled a gun and ordered him to run. He said the group then drove his vehicle away from the area.

Officers said they are looking for a blue 2008 GMC Sierra with tinted windows that has a license plate number of 333RIH.