Morris, Petrino, Nutt to speak at Little Rock Touchdown Club

— Arkansas’ football coach and two men who previously held the position will be among the speakers at this year’s Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris will speak at the club’s first meeting on Aug. 20 at Embassy Suites in Little Rock. Bobby Petrino, who was fired as the Razorbacks’ coach in 2012, will be the featured speaker on Sept. 9, and Houston Nutt, who resigned as Arkansas’ coach in 2007, will be the speaker on Oct. 21.

Other headline speakers this year include former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt on Sept. 3; Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Arkansas defensive lineman Dan Hampton on Sept. 16; former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder on Sept. 30; former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on Oct. 7; and Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey on Nov. 9.

Former Arkansas quarterbacks Ryan Mallett (Aug. 26) and Bill Montgomery (Oct. 14) will also speak, as will Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on Sept. 23. Several to-be-named former Razorbacks will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame during a banquet Nov. 11.

Other speakers include Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown on Oct. 28, Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson on Nov. 24 and former Alabama and Kentucky coach Bill Curry on Nov. 25.

Herschel Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner from Georgia, will speak at the club’s end-of-season awards banquet on Jan. 9.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club is the only of its kind that will meet in the state of Arkansas this year. The Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club announced last month that it will go on hiatus this year, but hopes to return in 2020.