New Zealand set for bid to remove abortion as crime

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand's government said Monday that it would try to pass a law decriminalizing abortion, taking on an issue that the nation's lawmakers have long avoided even as the country built a socially liberal reputation on the world stage.

Under current law, women seeking an abortion must claim that the pregnancy would harm their physical or mental health and have the procedure approved by two doctors.

The government's proposal would eliminate those requirements for women who are up to 20 weeks pregnant and remove abortion from a 1960s Crimes Act. Women who are more than 20 weeks pregnant would legally be able to have an abortion if a doctor approved it.

"The purpose is to modernize our law and ensure that abortion is treated as a health issue," Andrew Little, the justice minister, told reporters in Wellington, the capital. He added that the changes would bring New Zealand into line with "many other developed countries."

The proposal fulfills a campaign vow by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has forged an image as a notable feminist. Under her leadership, the center-left government has passed laws providing paid leave to victims of domestic violence and has started to assess the impact of new policy proposals on well-being measures, rather than on purely economic ones.

Ardern's support, said Jennifer Curtin, a politics professor at the University of Auckland, created a "window of opportunity" for lawmakers who have sidestepped the abortion issue in recent years even as they passed socially liberal measures such as legalizing same-sex marriage and prostitution.

"We had a prime minister who had openly put into her election manifesto that she wanted to see abortion come out of the Crimes Act," Curtin said. "That galvanized and renewed a lot of momentum in civil society that this was a moment that could be harnessed to change the law."

Abortion in New Zealand falls into a gray area. It is technically illegal under the Crimes Act of 1961 but in reality is widely available -- provided that women seeking it make the required claims about risks to their health, receive counseling and consult two doctors.

Abortion-rights advocates say that this forces women to lie in order to get access to the procedure, and that it can be difficult outside major cities to find two practitioners to sign off on an abortion. A report by the news outlet Stuff said 2,500 women were denied abortions over the past decade.

In addition to removing those requirements and decriminalizing abortion, the proposed law targets protests outside clinics providing abortions. It would allow, on a case-by-case basis, the establishment of "safe areas" within 500 feet of clinics, where demonstrations are prohibited.

In New Zealand, which has a population of 4.8 million people, there were 13,285 abortions in 2017, down 5,000 from the peak in 2003. Little, the justice minister, said he did not expect the numbers to increase if the procedure were decriminalized.

But the proposed changes do not go as far as abortion-rights advocates as many doctors had hoped.

"Why the 20-week limit?" Terry Bellamak, the spokeswoman for a group that supports abortion rights, asked in a statement Monday. "There are scans that happen around 20 weeks, and this gives people little time to consider those results."

The bill will be introduced in Parliament on Thursday for a preliminary vote. It has been designated a conscience matter, which means lawmakers are not obligated to cast their vote along party lines.

It also means uncertainty for the government, led by Ardern's Labor Party. The prime minister said Monday that she expected the vote to be close.

A 2017 survey by the consulting company Ipsos found that 51% of New Zealanders believed that any woman should be allowed an abortion if she wanted one, and that 25% believed it should be permitted in certain circumstances.

"I think there's certainly support for moving it out of a criminal framework and making it a health issue for women," Little said in an interview. "That's not going to stop the usual voices who are opposed to abortion of any sort, on any terms."

Analysts attributed the past legislative inertia on the issue in part to the pressures of New Zealand's fast-paced electoral cycle, in which voters head to the polls every three years -- and their ire over lawmakers' actions can remain fresh.

The toxicity of the debate has also played a role. Marilyn Waring, a professor of public policy at Auckland University of Technology who was a lawmaker when the issue was last seriously considered in the 1970s, said it had taken so long to return to Parliament because of "how unbelievably dreadful" the conversation had been in the past.

"If you've ever had to sit in a Parliament to feel the loathing that people have for each other as you go through it, you can see why nobody's ever wanted to touch it again," she said.

Although New Zealand is an increasingly secular country -- 41.9 percent of people reported having no religion in the 2013 census, the highest ever -- Waring said she expected religious groups to mobilize against the bill.

One such group, Family First, said in a statement Monday that its members were "shocked and dismayed" by the proposal.

A spokeswoman, Gina Sunderland, called the move "deeply anti-human rights."

