Driver gets prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2017 wreck on Arkansas highway

A Northeast Arkansas man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a 2017 fatal crash.

John Ridge, 35, of Lake City was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of theft of property and a felony charge of manslaughter tied to the crash that killed 53-year-old Kenneth Jackson.

Ridge was originally charged with negligent homicide and second-degree battery, but those charges were amended and dropped, according to court documents.

Jackson died on June 24, 2017 after a car driven by Ridge in the eastbound lane of Arkansas 18, in Craighead County crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit. A 14-year-old passenger in Jackson's vehicle was seriously hurt.

Police said a blood sample was drawn and investigators later determined that Ridge was under the influence of controlled substances including cannabinoids and methamphetamine.

In April, the court suppressed the state’s evidence of intoxication after it learned that Ridge wasn’t advised in writing of the rights he had concerning the blood tests.

Jackson was the co-owner of Arkham Comics on Main Street in Blytheville and was the assistant director of the Arts Council of Mississippi County.