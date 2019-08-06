Odom's home run helps send Travs by Naturals

It is a stadium known for reducing would-be home runs into ground-rule doubles and deep fly-outs.

Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, put simply, isn't exactly friendly to hitters.

Today’s game ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. NW ARKANSAS NATURALS WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: LH Justus Sheffield (4-2, 1.69 ERA); Naturals: LH Dan Tillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved, $6 general admission ($1 higher on game day). Gates open one hour before first pitch. PROMOTIONS Zoosday Tuesday THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

"Sometimes it's a little tougher," Arkansas Travelers outfielder Kyle Lewis said last month after he produced a rare home run en route to a victory in North Little Rock.

It didn't seem that tough on a humid Monday night, though, as the Travelers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals combined for an eye-popping three home runs, just the sixth multi-homer game at Dickey-Stephens Park in 2019. The Travelers held on for a 6-4 victory to take the opener of a three-game series, in a game that lasted 3 hours and 29 minutes.

The teams combined for 20 hits, 4 errors and 8 different pitchers. Right-handed Travs starter Justin Dunn, who allowed 7 hits, 4 earned runs and struck out 5 over 5 1/3 innings, was credited with the victory. Sam Delaplane had a two-out save.

After both teams registered a run in the first, Naturals catcher Freddy Fermin homered to left field with two outs in the top of the second to give Northwest Arkansas a 2-1 lead. Later in the bottom of the second, Travs catcher Joseph Odom blasted one 408 feet over the left-center field wall, one of the deepest parts of the park, to tie the game 2-2.

"It was nice to see one carry out of here," Odom said. "Hit a couple balls there this year that ended up being caught or not getting out, so it was nice to see that one cleared the fence."

Travs Manager Cesar Nicolas was particularly pleased afterward with Odom's home run, stating that the catcher has been making some adjustments with his swing lately.

"It's something you don't necessarily want to be doing at this point in the season," Nicolas said. "But compliments to him for understanding that there is obviously still a lot of room for him to grow in that area and to be willing to do it."

The Travelers grabbed a 3-2 lead moments later when first baseman Nick Zammarelli scored from third after shortstop Donnie Walton grounded into a fielder's choice.

Arkansas remained in front the rest of the way.

Third baseman Logan Taylor and right fielder Aaron Knapp orchestrated back-to-back RBI singles with the bases loaded an inning later, and Zammarelli had an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give the Travs a 5-2 lead.

The game was delayed in the middle of the fourth inning for over 10 minutes. Home plate umpire Justin Robinson was forced to exit the field with a trainer, after he appeared to show signs of dehydration. Both teams headed to their dugouts with the Travs leading 5-2. Robinson did not return, and third base umpire Darius Ghani took over behind the plate.

In the top of the sixth, the Naturals cut into the deficit when right fielder Khalil Lee hit an opposite-field home run to the far left-field corner that just barely went inside the foul pole, producing a two-run shot that trimmed the Travs' lead to 6-4.

Coming off the bat, it was a ball that appeared as if it would drift either short of the fence or into foul territory -- until it kept drifting all the way over the fence.

Nicolas and Odom each said afterward it was the most surprising of the three home runs Monday night.

"You really saw the big difference when that ball from Lee went back side," Odom said. "That was the one that really you could tell, whatever the atmosphere of the stadium, or whatever it is, [the ball] just carried tonight."

Game 2 of the series is set for today at 7:10 p.m.

NW ARK. AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Blanco, cf 4 0 0 0 Walton, ss 4 0 0 1

Merrell, ss 4 1 2 0 Cowan, 2b 4 1 1 0

Cancel, 2b 2 1 0 1 Lewis, lf 5 1 2 0

Lee, rf 4 1 1 2 Raleigh, dh 4 1 2 0

Rivera, 3b 4 0 1 0 Liberato, cf 3 1 0 0

George, dh 4 0 2 0 Odom, c 4 1 1 1

Fermin, c 4 1 1 1 Zammarlli, 1b 3 1 2 1

Castellano, 1b 3 0 1 0 Taylor, 3b 4 0 1 1

Perkins, lf 3 0 0 0 Knapp, rf 4 0 3 1

TOTALS 32 4 8 4 TOTALS 35 6 12 5

NW Arkansas 110 000 200 -- 4 8 3

Arkansas 122 010 00x -- 6 12 1

E -- Merrell, Garabito, Sotillet, Odom. DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- NW Arkansas 3, Arkansas 11. 2B -- Zammarelli. 3B -- Merrell. HR -- Fermin (3), Lee (7), Odom (4). SF -- Cancel. SB -- George, Cancel. CS -- Knapp.

NW ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Garabito L 22/3 8 5 4 1 0

Sotillet 21/3 1 1 0 1 2

Lovvorn 12/3 1 0 0 1 3

Terrero 11/3 2 0 0 3 0

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn W 51/3 7 4 4 0 5

Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 2

Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 2

Delaplane S 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

WP -- Garabito, Lovvorn. HBP -- Cancel. Umpires -- Home: Justin Robinson (left game in 4th inning) First: Isaias Barba Third: Darius Ghani. Time -- 3:29. Attendance -- 2,612.

Sports on 08/06/2019