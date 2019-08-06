Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Knee sidelines Kimbrel

The Chicago Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, and All-Star catcher Willson Contreras will miss the next four weeks with a right hamstring strain. The injuries are a pair of significant blows for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who are trying to hold off St. Louis and Milwaukee to win the division for the third time in four years. Kimbrel said his knee started bothering him while he was closing out Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Brewers. The IL stint is retroactive to Sunday, and Kimbrel thinks he will be ready when he is eligible to return. Contreras also got hurt Saturday. He had an MRI on Monday that showed a Grade 2 strain. He experienced a similar injury in 2017. The Cubs recalled right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. before their series opener against Oakland. They also announced reliever Brad Brach cleared waivers and was released.

Braves recall Foltynewicz

The Atlanta Braves recalled right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from Class AAA Gwinnett to take a spot in the starting rotation after Kevin Gausman was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds. Foltynewicz was a 13-game winner and an All-Star for the Braves in 2018, but he struggled to regain that form after battling an injury in spring training. He was demoted to the minors June 22 after going 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 starts. Foltynewicz will start tonight at Minnesota. Gausman, a 28-year-old right-hander, was acquired from Baltimore at last season's trade deadline and turned in some valuable innings for the Braves as they won the NL East title. He went 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts. But Gausman battled a foot injury this season and was just 3-7 with a 6.19 ERA.

Cano tears hamstring

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano is back on the injured list, this time with a torn left hamstring. Cano was placed on the IL on Monday, a day after he got hurt while rounding first base during a game at Pittsburgh. New York said an exam determined surgery is not necessary but did not give a timetable for his return. In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI, including 9 hits in his last 15 at-bats. New York recalled infielder Luis Guillorme from Class AAA Syracuse.

FOOTBALL

Brady focused on 2019

Even with a new contract, Tom Brady faces some uncertainty about his future. "I'm ready to go this year and that's really what matters. That's where my focus is," Brady said. "It's a unique situation I'm in. I'm in my 20th year with the same team. I'm 42 years old, so pretty much uncharted territory I think for everybody. I'm going to go out there and do the best I can this year and see what happens." Brady agreed to a two-year, $70 million extension through 2021 that includes an $8 million raise in 2019. ESPN, citing an unidentified source, reported that 2020 and 2021 are void years, and that Brady and the Patriots would need to negotiate further on those if he plays beyond this season. "There's a lot of guys who have one year left on their contract," Brady said. "I've got one year to go and we'll see what happens." The Patriots are in Michigan this week, holding joint practices with the Lions in preparation for a preseason game at Detroit on Thursday night. Brady turned 42 on Saturday. Fresh off his sixth Super Bowl title, he's shown little sign of fading at this stage of his career. He's said he wants to play until he's 45. He'd be one year shy of that at the end of the 2021 season.

Jets, Ravens swing deal

The New York Jets have acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. The deal Monday is pending a physical. Lewis was recently taken off the Ravens' physically unable to perform list with a shoulder injury. He started 10 games at guard last season for the Ravens and can also play tackle, giving the Jets added depth on the offensive line. The 27-year-old Lewis was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016 out of Nebraska. He has dealt with several injuries during his short NFL career, including missing two games last season with a neck ailment. Lewis was sidelined the entire 2017 season with an injured shoulder and missed six weeks as a rookie with a sprained ankle. The move marks the second in five days by new Jets General Manager Joe Douglas to upgrade New York's offensive line. Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil came out of retirement and signed a one-year deal Saturday after passing his physical.

Cowboys cut Gathers

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving tight end Rico Gathers, ending three years of steady progress with the club for the former Baylor basketball player who chose to pursue pro football over a shot at the NBA. The 25-year-old Gathers' status on the roster became more tenuous when 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten came out of retirement after a year in broadcasting. Gathers also missed time at training camp with an ankle injury before Monday's decision. Gathers hadn't played football in a decade when he decided after four years in the Baylor basketball program that he would make himself eligible for the NFL Draft. One of the best rebounders in Big 12 history was a long shot to get taken, but the Cowboys grabbed the 6-6 Gathers with their final pick in the sixth round in 2016. After a year on the practice squad and a season on injured reserve because of symptoms from a concussion, Gathers made the team last year. He played in 15 games with four starts, catching three passes for 46 yards. Witten, Blake Jarwin and Darwin Schultz are likely to make the 53-man roster. Second-year player Codey McElroy is the fourth tight end in camp.

BASKETBALL

Carter catches on for season No. 22

ATLANTA — Vince Carter is putting off retirement for at least one more season.

With that, he’ll claim the longest career in NBA history all to himself.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed that Carter has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 42-year-old Carter never wavered in his desire to play with someone this season. He is tied with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki — all of whom played for 21 seasons — for the longest career in NBA history.

Essentially an extra coach during his first season with the Hawks, Carter served as a mentor to some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, including point guard Trae Young and forward John Collins.

Carter also showed last season that he’s still got some hoop skills. He played in 76 games with nine starts, averaging 17.5 minutes and 7.4 points per contest.

He entered the league in 1998 — the same year Young was born — as the fifth overall pick out of North Carolina. He sparked a wave of “Vinsanity” in Toronto, where his high-flying style made him one of the league’s top players. He began a run of 10 consecutive seasons where he was selected to the All-Star Game, and averaged more than 20 points a game.

Carter was dealt to New Jersey in a trade early in the 2004-05 season and spent nearly five seasons with the Nets. Since then, he has played with Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and Atlanta.

