ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Pinnacle Mountain State Park nearby destination

Visitors meet near the start of the Rocky Valley Trails 2-mile loop at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. (Photo by Marcia Schnedler via Democrat-Gazette)

PINNACLE MOUNTAIN STATE PARK — As Little Rock continues its westward sprawl, there may be a time when Pinnacle Mountain State Park qualifies as a suburban enclave.

Pinnacle Mountain is already in the capital city's backyard, at least figuratively, which may incline local visitors to take the park for granted. But it's a nearby treasure for day trippers, thanks to the varied attractions. The park brochure sums it up as a spot "for those who want to get away from an urban setting without traveling far."

Activity levels extend from puttering among the visitor center's fascinating exhibits to tackling one of the two popular but rigorous climbs of about 750 feet to the summit, which rises 1,011 feet above sea level. Staff interpreters offer one of the state park system's widest range of programs in geology, botany, archaeology, history, wildlife and other topics.

Beginning at the visitor center provides the chance to pick up a map of the park's 10 marked trails as well as other information. Exhibits in the center trace the cone-shaped peak's history since naturalist Thomas Nuttall first mentioned it in an 1819 book. The name then was "Mamelle," French for a breast-shaped hill — a spelling later changed to "Maumelle."

Before the state park's creation in 1973, its 2,351 acres and surrounding land were exploited first by lumbering its vast pine and hardwood forest from 1880 to 1920. Extensive quarrying of sandstone and shale followed from the 1920s until about 1960.

Displays of bones and other natural objects, with a sign inviting visitors to touch, are a reminder that wildlife still flourishes around Pinnacle Mountain. A viewing porch at the back of the center offers close-up views of hummingbirds and other avian species, as well as a panorama of the flatlands below.

Signs at the base of the West Summit and East Summit trails remind visitors to take plenty of water if aiming to scale the mountain in the heat of summer. The round trip on each route is about 1.5 miles, with the East Summit considered the more difficult.

Rather than making that grueling climb, visitors can hike the mostly level Base Trail circling the mountain. The walk covers 3 miles, with views of the Little Maumelle River and a variety of plants.

The park's shortest stroll is the paved half-mile Kingfisher Trail, "excellent for baby strollers and guests with difficulty walking." There is one Kingfisher caution: "Insect repellent may be needed during the late spring and summer months." The 2-mile Rocky Valley Trail loops through a heavily forested area.

Flat and shady, the Arkansas Trail through the park's 71-acre Arkansas Arboretum is an inviting venue for a summer stroll. This paved path near the Little Maumelle River circles for three-quarters of a mile past native flora representing the state's six major natural divisions. Interpretive signs add a touch of learning to the mix.

One distinctive "trail" experience is suspended during the heat of the summer, but will resume in the fall. The Little Maumelle Water Trail offers guided canoe and kayak floats from the boat ramp at the West Summit Picnic Area. It merits a spot on autumn day-trip calendars.

To reach Pinnacle Mountain State Park from Little Rock, take Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road) 7 miles west from Exit 9 off Interstate 430. Then turn north and go 2 miles on Arkansas 300. The park's visitor center is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, free of charge. Trails and other day-use areas are open daily from 6:30 a.m. to an hour after sunset. There are no overnight facilities.

For details, visit arkansasstateparks.com or call (501) 868-5806.

Style on 08/06/2019