Police: North Little Rock man loses car, shorts in robbery

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 66-year-old man was robbed of his car and stripped of his shorts in Little Rock after reportedly trying to buy a tablet early Tuesday, police said.

Officers were notified of the robbery in the parking lot of a La Quinta Inn, 2401 W. 65th St., shortly after 2 a.m. according to a Little Rock police report.

The victim told police he gave two people a ride to the hotel because they were going to sell him a tablet, the report states. Upon arrival, the pair pulled him from his vehicle, a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and took off his shorts, he said.

Authorities said the two took his wallet and phone before fleeing west in the Trailblazer on 65th Street.

The 66-year-old received minor injuries during the robbery, the report states.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.