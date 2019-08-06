Prosecuting attorney clears Little Rock officers in fatal shooting of Pine Bluff man

Little Rock officers Chandler Taylor, left, and Ryan Stubenrauch - Photo by Little Rock Police Department

Two officers were justified in using deadly force on Easter Sunday when they fatally shot a Pine Bluff man who fired a weapon multiple times in an Arby’s parking lot, a letter from the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney said.

At 2:44 p.m. on April 21, a 911 caller told Little Rock police dispatch that a suspicious person was walking around near 2600 S. Shackleford Road and possibly shooting a gun, police documents said.

Officers Chandler Taylor and Ryan Stubenrauch arrived in the area approximately five minutes later and found Michael St. Clair, 42, who had a gun, the case report said.

St. Clair looked at officers and then began running away, turning back multiple times to fire at the policemen, documents said.

Taylor and Stubenrauch returned fire, injuring St. Clair, who later died after first responders took him to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, according to previous reports.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley wrote in a letter Tuesday to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey that the officers “acted reasonably in the circumstances they faced,” and ruled the shooting justified.