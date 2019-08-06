Puerto Rico high court takes case

Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, at the podium, gives his position against the confirmation of Pedro Pierluisi, currently the secretary of state, as new governor in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Puerto Rico's Supreme Court on Monday agreed to rule on a lawsuit that the island's Senate filed in a bid to oust the veteran politician recently sworn in as the island's governor. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's Supreme Court on Monday agreed to rule on a lawsuit that the island's Senate filed in a bid to oust a veteran politician recently sworn in as the island's governor.

The court gave all parties until noon today to file all necessary paperwork, noting that no extensions will be awarded.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction ordering Pedro Pierluisi to cease his functions immediately and also asks that the court declare unconstitutional a 2005 law that says a secretary of state does not have to be approved by both the House and Senate if he has to step in as governor.

"I want to put an end to this, but I want to do it correctly," Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz said during a special session in which he stated he would let the court decide the outcome, adding that Pierluisi had only five of 15 votes needed from the Senate for his earlier nomination as secretary of state.

It is unclear how quickly the Supreme Court might rule or whether it would hold a hearing or simply issue a written opinion. The announcement comes as Puerto Ricans who successfully ousted the previous governor from office after nearly two weeks of protests await yet another twist in what is a deepening constitutional crisis.

Constitutional attorney Carlos Ramos said there is no deadline for the local Supreme Court to make a decision and that it cannot be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court because the issue deals strictly with Puerto Rico's constitutional law. He added that the island's Supreme Court rarely holds hearings and that at least five of the nine members have to agree in order to declare a law unconstitutional.

If the court found in favor of the Senate, then Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez would become governor, Ramos said, adding that it's unclear whether Pierluisi could remain as secretary of state or whether he would be stripped of all positions.

Pierluisi was named secretary of state, the next in line to be governor, in a recess appointment last week. The island's House of Representatives then confirmed him to the position in a 26-21 vote on Friday, a move he argues makes him the replacement for Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

However, the Senate had not yet voted on the appointment, and while it was expected to do so on Monday afternoon, Schatz said there would be no vote.

Pierluisi said in a statement that there is no time to lose.

"Although it is regrettable that this matter has to be elucidated in our courts, I hope that it will be treated with the greatest urgency and diligence for the good of the people of Puerto Rico," he said.

The Supreme Court's announcement meant that a hearing scheduled for early Monday evening by the Superior Court of San Juan was canceled. The Senate originally filed the lawsuit late Sunday with the Superior Court of San Juan but then asked the Supreme Court on Monday to take the case.

Rossello formally resigned Friday after nearly two weeks of popular protests amid anger over corruption, mismanagement of funds and a leaked obscenity-riddled chat in which he and 11 other men made fun of women, gay people and victims of Hurricane Maria, among others.

Puerto Rico's constitution says that the secretary of state has to be approved by both the House and Senate and that the secretary of state is next in line if the governor steps down. One amendment, however, states that a secretary of state in line to become governor does not have to be approved by both chambers. Legal experts, however, question the amendment's validity and believe Pierluisi must be confirmed by both chambers because the amendment contradicts the intent of the constitution and its statement of motives.

Pierluisi has said the Senate vote is a moot point because he already is governor, but then on Monday, he issued a statement saying he would respect the outcome of such a vote.

"The only thing I ask of Senators is that before they make a decision they listen to the people, to whom we are indebted," he said.

Pierluisi has said that if the Senate votes against his appointment as secretary of state, he would step down and hand the governorship to the justice secretary, the next in line under the constitution.

Those who oppose Pierluisi said having him as governor represents a serious conflict of interest because he worked for a firm that represented a federal control board overseeing the island's finances amid a 13-year recession.

Information for this article was contributed by Mariela Santos of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/DENNIS M. RIVERA PICHARDO

Sen. Jose Antonio Vargas Vidot (center), an at-large independent in Puerto Rico’s Senate, speaks during Monday’s session in San Juan against confirming Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory’s new governor.

