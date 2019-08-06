Seminars teach tricks for successful bear hunt

The Sentinel-Record/Corbet Deary BEARS: Black bears are plentiful on Rich Mountain leading to a good chance of seeing one of these magnificent creatures going about their everyday rituals.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission plans a series of seminars during August and September on hunting black bears.

Myron Means, the commission's large carnivore program coordinator, will conduct the workshops, which will cover scouting and bear behavior to preparation for the hunt and care of harvested bears.

"Bear hunting really is all about finding food," Means said. "They don't have a rut during the fall like deer, but are about to go into their den cycle, so they're focused on one thing - eating."

Means will help hunters use this knowledge to increase their chances of harvesting a bear, with tactics developed for private and public land hunters.

"We'll cover baiting sites and how to pattern bears on private land," Means said. "But we'll also cover public land hunting, where baiting is not allowed."

The seminar also will address what to do when a hunter kills a bear.

"Bears are much different than deer and can spoil quickly if not cared for properly," Means said.

Seminars will be held at the following times and locations in Northwest Arkansas. Call 479-478-1043 for more information:

-- 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 29, at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith

-- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 3, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain Street, Fayetteville

Sports on 08/06/2019