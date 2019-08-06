Spa City man faces drug, gun charges after head-on accident

HOT SPRINGS -- A man on parole was arrested on multiple felony charges Friday, accused of fleeing the scene of a head-on collision where two men were injured and numerous drugs and a stolen gun were later found.

Cletus Demont Davis Jr., 25, of Hot Springs was taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m. and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, punishable by up to life in prison; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, involving cocaine and crack cocaine, punishable by up to 30 years; possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime, each punishable by up to 20 years; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver involving various pills and marijuana, punishable by up to six years.

Davis was also charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an injury accident, punishable by up to six years, and cited for driving on a suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance and careless and prohibited driving.

Davis was being held without bond on parole violations.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Arkansas State Police Trooper Dylan Robbins responded to a head-on wreck in the 4800 block of Malvern Road and while en route to the scene was told the driver of one vehicle had fled on foot.

A witness told Robbins the driver had run toward Bud's Liquor Store, 4761 Malvern Avenue. The passenger in Davis' vehicle was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. The driver of the other vehicle was "sitting next to a tree bleeding from his head area."

Other troopers began searching the area where Davis fled while Robbins searched Davis' vehicle.

Inside the center console, he reportedly found a zippered bag containing 28.5 grams of marijuana, 1.7 grams of cocaine, 31 Xanax pills, 56 alprazolam pills, 73 ecstasy pills and 15.3 grams of crack cocaine along with Davis' Arkansas ID card. Digital scales were found on the floorboard and a loaded 9mm pistol was on the center console "with the firing mechanism locked to the rear ready to fire." The gun was reported stolen in Hot Springs.

At about 2:20 p.m., Davis was located on Redbud Lane, near the liquor store, and taken into custody "after a brief struggle." Davis allegedly stated he was running because he was scared and "being robbed" by his passenger. The earlier witness identified Davis as the driver he had seen fleeing.

Davis was initially taken to a Hot Springs hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck before being taken into custody. He was on parole after his conviction Aug. 4, 2018, for possession of a firearm by certain persons.

