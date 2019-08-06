State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Hogs fill last scholarship on roster

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Mussleman has used his last scholarship for the Razorbacks' 2019-20 season roster on Abayomi Iyiola, a 6-9 transfer from Stetson.

Iyiola -- who averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocked shots and 22.9 minutes in 31 games last season -- must redshirt this season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, then will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Iyiola is following Razorbacks assistant coach Corey Williams to Fayetteville. Williams was Stetson's head coach the previous six seasons.

Iyiol chose Arkansas over Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington State and Rutgers. He is from Atlanta.

As a freshman at Stetson, Iyiola averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Duke beat Stetson 113-49 last season, but Iyiola had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. He hit 8 of 13 shots from the field. He had a season-high 26 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in the Hatters' 75-71 loss at South Florida.

Iyiola is the fifth transfer Musselman has brought to Arkansas since being hired after last season, along with Jimmy Whitt from SMU; Jeantal Cylla from North Carolina-Wilmington; Connor Vanover from California; and JD Notae from Jacksonville (Fla.).

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

Kim, Matthews tied for 22nd

University of Arkansas standouts Dylan Kim and Brooke Matthews are tied for 22nd at the U.S. Women's Amateur after shooting even-par 72s Monday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

The 72s put Kim and Matthews in good position to advance to the round of 64 match-play portion of the tournament, which begins Wednesday after today's final round of stroke play.

Also on Monday, Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City shot a 2-over 74 and is tied for 45th, while Bentonville's Lilly Thomas is tied for 141st after a 10-over 82.

Matthews tees off today at 1:55 p.m. on No. 10, while Kim goes off No. 1 at 2:15 p.m. Moon tees off No. 10 at 8:25 a.m., and Thomas begins her second round on No. 1 at 7:35 a.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

