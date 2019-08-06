Stocks take a beating as trade war heats up

Specialist James Denaro (left) works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday as concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China led to a sell-off.

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday, and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about damage to the global economy from President Donald Trump's trade war.

Late Monday, the Trump administration formally labeled China a currency manipulator after Beijing sent markets plunging when it let its currency, the yuan, drop to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a decade.

China also halted purchases of U.S. farm products. The moves follow Trump's tweets from last week that threatened tariffs on about $300 billion of Chinese goods, which would extend tariffs across almost all Chinese imports.

The escalating dispute between the world's largest economies is rattling investors unnerved by a global economy that was already slowing and by falling U.S. corporate profits.

More than $700 billion was wiped from the value of U.S. equities on Monday, with the S&P 500 index plunging nearly 3% and all but 11 companies in the gauge trading lower. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index surged about 40%. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to the lowest since before Trump's election.

The S&P 500 dropped 87.31 points to 2,844.74 for its worst loss since December, when the market was wrapped in the throes of recession fears.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 767.27, or 2.9%, to 25,717.74, and the Nasdaq composite fell 278.03, or nearly 3.5%, to 7,726.04.

"A 3% drop in a day is very significant, and you're seeing sizable moves in every major foreign market," said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments.

"I am surprised at the market's surprise at China's retaliation," he said. "We started a fight, and when the opponent punches back, I'm not sure why we're surprised."

The sell-off began Monday in Asia, where indexes lost more than 1%, and intensified as it swept westward through Europe to the Americas. Investors in search of safety herded into U.S. government bonds, which sent yields plunging.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which rises with expectations of stronger economic growth and inflation, fell to its lowest level since Trump's 2016 election energized markets, down to 1.72% from 1.85% late Friday. The yield on the two-year note, which is more influenced by interest-rate moves from the Federal Reserve, sank to 1.58% from 1.71%. Both are unusually large moves.

A warning light of recession in the bond market also began shining more brightly, which traders said may have added to the selling pressure on stocks. When short-term Treasury yields are higher than long-term rates, a rule of thumb says a recession may arrive in about a year. The three-month yield was at 2.00% Monday afternoon, 0.28 percentage point higher than the 10-year's yield. A month ago, it was 0.21 point higher.

Raising worries that China will wield its currency as a weapon in a trade war, Beijing let the Chinese yuan weaken to the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar for the first time since February 2008.

Beijing's decision to allow its currency to cross that barrier pushed investors to abandon any lingering hope that a trade truce -- worked out in a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping, China's leader, a little over a month ago -- would hold.

"That has just totally disintegrated," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial. "Now China is just clearly firing back, and that has people uncomfortable."

The weaker yuan makes Chinese exports less expensive in foreign markets. It also helps offset the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.

The Chinese currency hit 7.0391 to the dollar by late afternoon, making 1 yuan worth 14.2 cents. The level of 7 to the dollar has no economic significance but carries significant symbolic weight.

"The thought of a currency war is crossing more than a few traders' minds," Stephen Innes of VM Markets said in a report.

Trump promptly took to Twitter to denounce the move as "currency manipulation." He added, "This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time."

While the U.S. Treasury Department's "currency manipulator" determination is largely symbolic, as the potential punishments are a shadow of the steps Trump has already taken against China, it underscores the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the two nations.

Under the designation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions," the department said in a statement Monday.

The Treasury Department declined in May to label China a currency manipulator but urged Beijing to take steps "to avoid a persistently weak currency" and warned that it would be watching closely.

FARM GROUPS UNEASY

Also Monday, China's official Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese companies have stopped buying U.S. farm products -- a direct shot at Trump supporters in rural America.

Major American farm groups sounded an alarm Monday, signaling a key Republican political constituency is losing patience with Trump's trade war.

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, the nation's largest and most influential general farm organization, called China's import cutoff "a body blow to thousands of farmers and ranchers who are already struggling to get by."

Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union, the nation's second-largest general farm group, said Trump's "strategy of constant escalation and antagonism" has "just made things worse." America's family farmers and ranchers "can't withstand this kind of pressure much longer."

China halted purchases of U.S. farm imports over the weekend after Trump threatened the wider expansion of tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods.

Duvall said the tariff war is worsening the plight of a farm sector already reeling from low commodity prices and bad weather. U.S farm exports to China had already fallen $1.3 billion during the first half of the year, he said.

"Now, we stand to lose all of what was a $9.1 billion market in 2018, which was down sharply from the $19.5 billion farmers exported to China in 2017," Duvall said.

Technology stocks bore the brunt of Monday's market drop, and Apple slid 5.2%. It depends on Chinese factories to assemble its iPhones, and China is the only country aside from the United States that accounts for more than 10% of its sales.

Gold rose as investors sought safer ground. It added $19 to $1,464.60 per ounce. Silver rose 13 cents to $16.35 per ounce, and copper fell 3 cents to $2.54 per pound.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 97 cents to settle at $54.69 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $2.08 to $59.81 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 6 cents to $1.72 per gallon. Heating oil declined 5 cents to $1.84 per gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman, Joe McDonald, Stan Choe and Damian Troise of The Associated Press; by Saleha Mohsin, Andreea Papuc and Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg News; and by Matt Phillips of The New York Times.

A Section on 08/06/2019