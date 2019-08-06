Villar's cycle no match for Yankees' dominance

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman follows through on a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE -- The New York Yankees hit five more home runs at their favorite road destination to set a major-league record and win their 13th consecutive game in Baltimore 9-6 on Monday night.

New York's power surge and sixth victory overshadowed a memorable night for Baltimore's Jonathan Villar, who became the fifth Orioles player to hit for the cycle and first since Felix Pie on Aug. 14, 2009. Villar tripled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and dumped a single into right field off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

Although it looked as if Villar had no interest in heading to second base on the poke near the line, he later said he had no idea that the single completed the cycle.

"I wasn't paying attention to that," he said. "When I hit a base hit right there, the coach at first, he said, 'Congratulations, you hit for the cycle.' Right there, I knew I hit for the cycle."

Mike Tauchman delivered a bases-empty drive in the sixth inning and a solo shot off Paul Fry (1-4) in the eighth, his first career multihomer game. Austin Romine, Brett Gardner and Mike Ford also connected for the Yankees.

New York has hit 32 home runs at Camden Yards, a single-season record for most by a visiting team in one ballpark. The mark was previously held by the Milwaukee Braves, who hit 29 at Cincinnati's Crosley Field in 1957.

The Yankees did it in only eight games, and they can add to the record today and Wednesday against a woeful pitching staff that has yielded the most home runs in the majors.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 5 Rick Porcello pitched six innings of one-run ball, Sam Travis hit a two-run home run and host Boston halted its eight-game losing streak.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 4 All-Star Lucas Giolito ended a five-start winless streak, Tim Anderson had three hits and scored twice, and visiting Chicago beat Detroit.

RANGERS 1, INDIANS 0 All-Star Mike Minor struck out seven over seven innings -- allowing one runner to reach third base -- and combined with Jesse Chavez and Jose Leclerc to shut down host Cleveland. Nomar Mazara drove in Elvis Andrus with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, providing all the offense the Rangers needed to extend their win streak to five.

BLUE JAYS 2, RAYS 0 Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and visiting Toronto ended Tampa Bay's six-game winning streak. The 21-year-old Bichette, the son of former major-leaguer Dante Bichette, has hit in all eight of his major-league games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6-5, MARLINS 2-4 J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso homered in a seventh-inning rally, lifting host New York over Miami in the second game for a doubleheader sweep that moved them above .500 for the first time since early May. New York won the opener as Jeff McNeil welcomed Robert Dugger to the major leagues with a home run on his first pitch, Amed Rosario broke a 1-1 tie with a third-inning home run and Jacob deGrom gave himself a three-run cushion with a two-run single.

BREWERS 9, PIRATES 7 Christian Yelich hit two home runs to take over the major-league lead with 39, leading Milwaukee past Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Vince Velasquez allowed two runs in a season-high seven innings, and Scott Kingery homered in his hometown ballpark for visiting Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, ANGELS 4 Luis Castillo struck out a career-high 13, and host Cincinnati scored five first-inning runs to topple Los Angeles. Castillo (11-4) threw a career-high 119 pitches in seven innings while getting his career-best 11th win. He allowed three hits and one walk.

CUBS 6, ATHLETICS 5 Javier Baez hit two of Chicago's four home runs, and the Cubs held on in Wrigley Field to beat Oakland. Ian Happ and Nicholas Castellanos also connected as Chicago improved to 40-18 at home with its fourth consecutive victory.

TWINS 5, BRAVES 3 Miguel Sano's pinch-hit, two-run home run in the ninth inning gave host Minnesota a victory over Atlanta. Sano's 19th home run of the season went an estimated 443 feet off reliever Chris Martin, hitting high off the wall in center field.

