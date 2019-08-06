The Nation in Brief

Kady Luchetti, a registered nurse with the Health Department in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., checks Margaret Kopko’s blood pressure during the department’s “Mondays at the Market” in the city’s downtown Public Square.

Voters sue over candidate tax return law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Four California voters have sued to block a new state law aimed at forcing Republican President Donald Trump to release his income tax returns.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed a law that requires presidential candidates to file five years of their income tax returns with the California secretary of state. Candidates who don't won't appear on the March 3 presidential primary ballot.

On Monday, the conservative group Judicial Watch announced it had filed a lawsuit last week to challenge the law. The four plaintiffs are two Republicans, one Democrat and one independent.

"This is a nonpartisan concern about the state running roughshod and attempting to amend the Constitution on its own," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

The Constitution requires three things of presidents: They have to be born in the U.S., must be at least 35 and must have lived in the country for at least 14 years.

Attorneys for Judicial Watch argue California's law effectively alters the Constitution by adding a new requirement, something they say state governments don't have the authority to do.

California's law says voters need to know details about presidential candidates' finances to "better estimate the risks of any given Presidential candidate engaging in corruption."

Senator: Lung surgery stems from tackle

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul underwent lung surgery in a procedure he says stems from injuries suffered when a neighbor tackled him outside his Kentucky home in 2017.

The Republican lawmaker and former presidential candidate tweeted Monday that part of his lung was damaged in the assault and was removed during the weekend surgery in Tennessee. The senator is continuing his recovery at home, a Paul spokesman said.

"I will have to limit my August activities," the 56-year-old Paul said in the tweet, adding that he should be able to return to the Senate in September.

Paul underwent the lung surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. It's his latest surgery for injuries from being tackled by Rene Boucher when the neighbor became angry over lawn maintenance at Paul's home in Bowling Green, Ky. The assault broke several of Paul's ribs. Earlier this year, Paul had hernia surgery.

Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and received a 30-day prison sentence. Federal prosecutors have appealed, saying 21 months would have been appropriate.

Both of Kentucky's senators are dealing with health issues during Congress' August break. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 77, is recovering and working from home after suffering a shoulder fracture Sunday during a fall at his Louisville home.

10th House Republican sets retirement

WASHINGTON -- Another Texas Republican congressman announced his retirement Monday as the party's mounting departures conflict with the party's goal of regaining the House majority in next year's elections.

U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant's decision made him the 10th GOP representative -- and the fourth Texas Republican congressman -- to say he won't run for re-election next year and the seventh in the past two weeks.

Marchant, 68, gave no specific reason for his retirement in a written statement, saying "It is time" and adding, "I am looking forward to finishing out my term and then returning to Texas to start a new chapter."

An eight-term veteran from a suburban district between Dallas and Fort Worth, Marchant's victory margins have been narrowing in recent elections. He was re-elected by a 3 percentage point margin last year but had won by 17 percentage points in 2016.

While Texas has been reliably Republican, the state has been trending toward Democrats, especially in its growing suburbs.

Military to add sex charges in hazing death

NORFOLK, Va. -- Military prosecutors in Virginia say they intend to file sexual misconduct charges against a U.S. Marine and a Navy SEAL who already face murder charges in the 2017 hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret in Africa.

The prosecutors announced the new allegation Monday during a preliminary hearing in Norfolk for the case against SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez.

DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four servicemen charged in the strangulation death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Mali. Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell Jr. and SEAL Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to lesser charges and received prison sentences.

Matthews and Maxwell have testified that Melgar's death was as a botched attempt to "embarrass" the unpopular Melgar. Prosecutors said the men also intended to "molest" Melgar on video as part of the hazing.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

Photo by AP/The Berkshire Eagle/GILLIAN JONES

Olive Mastro (right), 4, eats a vanilla and chocolate twist ice cream with chocolate sprinkles Monday at the First Street Common in Pittsfield, Mass. The annual “Cone With A Cop” event helps foster positive relationships between police and Pittsfield youth.

A Section on 08/06/2019