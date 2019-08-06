Police Beat

Child porn found in LR apartment

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning after a search of his home uncovered multiple explicit images of children, an arrest report said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said they executed a search warrant on Donald Slusher, 39, at his apartment on Ayla Drive, where they reported confiscating several electronic devices that contained images of children. Deputies said they also found methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia sitting on a coffee table inside the residence.

Slusher was charged with 50 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit matter involving a child and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Woman arrested after fight in shop

A homeless woman was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attacking a lingerie store employee, an arrest report said.

Little Rock officers said Kennedy Jones, 21, got locked inside Seductions Lingerie, located in the 7300 block of Cantrell Road, after she tried to shoplift from the business. Officers said Jones then climbed over the sales counter and attacked the employee, causing injury. Jones reportedly told police she was on "sherm" on the day she was arrested.

Jones was charged with robbery, interference with emergency communications, third-degree assault and obstruction of governmental operations. She was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday in lieu of $20,000 bond.

LR arrest follows gunfire into car

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said Daylon Omar McCoy, 19, was involved in an incident in which a red Dodge Charger had been riddled with bullets. Officers said he also entered a home with someone who was armed with an assault rifle and asked the occupant, "where's the money at?"

McCoy attempted to flee from officers before being arrested, the report states. The report did not specify where the crimes happened.

McCoy was charged with commercial burglary, terroristic act and fleeing. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Metro on 08/06/2019