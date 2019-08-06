Wreck in I-40 construction zone kills Arkansas man

A 63-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a stopped car on Interstate 40 in Crawford County, authorities said.

The wreck happened just west of Alma shortly after 3:40 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A 2014 Toyota was stopped in traffic in a construction zone when Paul Phillips, driving west on a Yamaha, hit the back of the vehicle and left the road, the report states.

Phillips, of Fort Smith, died in the crash, authorities said. No other injuries were listed in the report.

In Sharp County, a 73-year-old man was also killed Monday after the vehicle he was driving struck a culvert, a separate report states.

Billy Dan Orman, of Williford, was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan west on Peace Valley Road near Ash Flat when the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road just after 2:40 p.m., authorities said.

The vehicle struck a culvert, killing Orman, the report states. According to authorities, 66-year-old Dolores Olasso Brower, of Horseshoe Bend, was injured in the crash.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both wrecks.

At least 271 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.