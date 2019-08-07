The Buttered Biscuit to open second Northwest Arkansas location

The Buttered Biscuit recently announced it would open a second location in Springdale.

The Bentonville breakfast venue will open a new restaurant "at the end of 2019" in the Har-Ber Meadows area of the city, according to a Tuesday social media post.

The Buttered Biscuit serves breakfast "using high-quality ingredients, made from scratch items, local eggs, hormone free bacon, fresh cut vegetables, and options for those with dietary preferences," according to its website.

Its menu includes a variety of breakfast staples from omelettes and pancakes to cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles and biscuit sandwiches.

The restaurant's Bentonville location at 1403 SE Moberly Lane is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.