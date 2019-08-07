Little Rock man fatally struck by car on U.S. 70

The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown Arkansas State Police investigate the scene where a pedestrian identified as Ernesto Sarmiento, 35, of Little Rock, was struck by a westbound vehicle in the 3200 block of East Grand (Highway 70 east) at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, as Morning Star volunteer firefighters help with traffic control.

A Little Rock man was fatally struck by a car on U.S. 70 Tuesday as he picked up items on the highway, troopers said.

A 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling west on the highway in Hot Springs when it hit Ernesto Sarmiento at about 6:40 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Sarmiento suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

The report didn't indicate what Sarmiento was picking up, and it didn't identify the driver.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

In a separate wreck in White County on Tuesday, a Beebe man was killed after his motorcycle struck a tree, according to a preliminary report by state police.

Authorities said 35-year-old Joe Bailey of Beebe was driving in the 500 block of Rogers Road in Romance just before 8 p.m. when his Yamaha motorcycle went off the left side of the road. The motorcycle reentered the road before drifting off to the right and crashing into a tree, the report states.

Bailey died in the wreck.

At least 273 people have died on roads in the state so far this year, preliminary figures show.