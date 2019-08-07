Marriage Licenses

Phelan Thomen, 24, and Makayla Tadlock, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Gregory Tapia, 47, and Sherri Nonnemacher, 48, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Hardnett, 32, and Kayci Greenwood, 30, both of Sherwood.

Tyler Harris, 20, and Ashley Shelton, 18, both of Little Rock.

Emerarado Jorge, 25, and Taylor Bradley, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Curtis Price, 49, and Terry Luckett, 42, both of Pine Bluff.

Tyler Thompson, 22, and Abby Harkness, 20, both of Sherwood.

Francisco Pedro, 33 and Silvia Mauricio, 24, both of Mabelvale.

Stephen Marshall, 51, and Beth Dalton, 51, both of Austin.

Maiko Olivas, 21, and Dominque Horton, 21, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-2986 Mohammed Alansari v. Victoria Holliman.

19-2990 Mario Maxwell v. Tiffany Morris.

19-2992 Lakisha Walton v. Calvin Walton.

19-2994 Khadrian Marks v. Kagdren Wiggins.

19-2995 Seidy Rivera v. Manuel Cazares.

GRANTED

18-553 Sheena Fluker v. Lee Fluker, Jr.

18-3223 Tina Pence v. Todd Pence.

19-1290 Amber Hartje v. Jonathan Hartje.

19-1604 Jessica Miller v. Michael Roberts.

19-2262 Lacy Moody v. Steven Moody.

19-2282 Kim Smith v. Tyus Dokes, Sr.

19-2321 Emily Stadther v. Zachary Paul Stadther.

19-2378 Charlman Houston v. Brentt Nash.

19-2383 Justin Phillips v. Sydney Tiner.

19-2514 Ketina Nelson v. Corey Nelson.

Metro on 08/07/2019