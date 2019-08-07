In this July 12, 2018, file photo, then-FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, testifies before a House Judiciary Committee joint hearing on "oversight of FBI and Department of Justice actions surrounding the 2016 election" on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Ex-FBI agent Strzok sues over his firing

WASHINGTON -- A veteran FBI agent who wrote derogatory text messages about Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the bureau caved to "unrelenting pressure" from the president when it fired him.

The suit from Peter Strzok also alleges that he was unfairly punished for expressing his political opinions and that the U.S. Justice Department violated his privacy when it shared hundreds of his text messages with reporters.

"This campaign to publicly vilify Special Agent Strzok contributed to the FBI's ultimate decision to unlawfully terminate him," the lawsuit says, "as well as to frequent incidents of public and online harassment and threats of violence to Strzok and his family that began when the texts were first disclosed to the media and continue to this day."

The lawsuit seeks Strzok's reinstatement to the FBI, back pay and a declaration that the government violated his rights.

The complaint, which names as defendants Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, revisits a political drama that was seized on by conservative critics of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as proof that the bureau was biased against Trump. It provides new details about the circumstances of Strzok's firing and comes months after a congressional hearing in which he insisted that his personal views never influenced his work.

Spokesmen for the FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment on Strzok's lawsuit.

Louisiana reins in new Medicaid policy

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana's health department has temporarily suspended a feature of its new eligibility system that automatically kicked people off the Medicaid rolls if they did not respond to requests for annual renewal information.

The move will keep 75,000 people from losing coverage immediately.

Medicaid Director Jen Steele confirmed Tuesday that the agency is suspending the auto-closure feature amid a higher-than-usual call volume for staff members processing Medicaid enrollee information.

Before the suspension, enrollees had 30 days to respond to requests for annual renewal information before they automatically lost coverage.

The Advocate reported that Steele said the auto-closure feature is suspended only for people whose annual renewal took place in July and August.

The department says the change won't affect removals tied to quarterly wage reviews of Medicaid recipients.

Burned cross to scare blacks, man says

HATTIESBURG, MISS. -- A white man has admitted in federal court that he burned a wooden cross to frighten black families in a small Mississippi town.

Graham Williamson pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg to interfering with housing rights and conspiring to use fire to commit a felony. Williamson admitted that he and another man burned the cross to frighten black residents in Seminary, Miss., in October 2017, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Seminary is a town of about 300 people, 70 miles southeast of Jackson.

"These types of hateful actions have no place in our communities, and we will continue to fight for and uphold the civil rights of all throughout our State," Mike Hurst, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, said in a statement.

Williamson faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Nov. 5.

An accomplice, Louie Bernard Revette, pleaded guilty to similar charges in April and is to be sentenced next month.

Alabama: Judge must block abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama said in a court filing that U.S. Supreme Court precedent "regrettably requires" a federal judge to block the state's near-total ban on abortions from taking effect while a legal challenge plays out.

Attorney General Steve Marshall's office gave that response Monday after abortion clinics asked a judge for a preliminary injunction against the law, which would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison for the abortion provider. The ban is set to take effect in November unless blocked by the courts. The only exceptions would be when there is a serious health risk to the mother or the fetus has a lethal anomaly.

Alabama said in its filing that while the state hopes to eventually overturn those "tragically wrong decisions," a federal judge is "for now" bound by them. Existing Alabama law already prohibits abortions after 20 or more weeks after conception.

