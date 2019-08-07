First medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Arkansas opens; 'no possibility we'll run short,' worker says

Customers line up waiting for the doors to open at The ReLeaf Center at 9400 E. McNelly Road in Bentonville

The first medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Arkansas opened on Wednesday morning.

Customers were lined up waiting for the doors to open at The ReLeaf Center, 9400 E. McNelly Road.

"We have more product than we can possibly transfer to the community over many days, so there's no possibility we'll run short on any products," Buddy Wayne, superintendent at the business, said Tuesday.

ReLeaf has ordered marijuana from the three cultivation facilities in Arkansas and offers marijuana in its traditional form as well as concentrated oils and edibles.

"The community has been more than patient waiting a terribly long period of time to see the medicine that they voted for," Wayne said.

Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana in 2017.

A patient or caregiver ID card is necessary to purchase medical marijuana. More than 18,000 of the cards were issued in the state as of Friday, according to the Department of Health.