Former president, CEO for Baldwin & Shell Construction Company dies at 88

Bob Shell, former president and chief executive officer for Baldwin & Shell Construction Company in Little Rock, died Tuesday after battling cancer, his longtime close friend Jack Ramer said.

Shell was 88, two months short of his 89th birthday.

Shell retired in 2017 as chairman of his company’s board of directors, but remained as chairman emeritus until his death, company president and chief executive officer Scott Copas said Wednesday.

Shell joined the company, then the four-year-old Baldwin Company, in 1950, working his way up to chief executive officer by 1979, Copas said. In 1983, following the death of Werner Knoop, the Baldwin Company’s co-founder, the Baldwin Company dissolved and formed as Baldwin & Shell. Shell became its president and chief executive officer.

