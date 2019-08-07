Greinke gets victory in first start with Houston

Zack Greinke (shown) gave up 5 runs on 7 hits in 6 innings in his first start for the Houston Astros on Tuesday, but he earned the victory as the Astros defeated the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

HOUSTON -- Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a victory in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs Tuesday night to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, the AL West leaders won their fifth game in a row. Yuli Gurriel hit two home runs, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run drive and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs.

Greinke (11-4), a six-time All-Star who was traded from Arizona on Wednesday, yielded 7 hits and 5 runs with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. He left with the game tied at 5-5, tagged by Raimel Tapia's three-run home run in the sixth.

But Houston scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Correa's home run, to give Greinke his first victory since July 5.

The AL West leaders got Greinke for four prospects in a startling trade just minutes before the deadline to complete deals. The 35-year-old righty added another top-level starter to a rotation led by All-Stars Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Though he was with a new team, Greinke faced a familiar opponent after making four starts against Colorado this season while playing in the NL West with the Diamondbacks. Tuesday's victory gave the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner 14 in his career against the Rockies, which is his most against any opponent and improves Houston's starters to 15-1 in their last 18 starts.

Charlie Blackmon hit a solo shot off Astros reliever Chris Devenski in the seventh to cut it to a run. But Houston tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the frame on a two RBI double by Correa and a two-run homer by Gurriel to push the lead to 11-6.

Colorado starter German Marquez allowed 8 hits and 5 runs in 5 innings. Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4) allowed one hit and two runs without getting an out in the sixth for the loss.

REDS 8, ANGELS 4 Tucker Barnhart hit two of host Cincinnati's five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch as the Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels to complete a sweep of their two-game series. Jose Iglesias hit a two-run home run and Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot for the Reds.

ATHLETICS 11, CUBS 4 Left-hander Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run home runs that led visiting Oakland. Garneau's drive to the back row of the bleachers in left field was the big blow in an eight-run, second-inning burst.

BRAVES 12, TWINS 7 Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman hit first-pitch homers off Minnesota ace Jose Berrios and visiting Atlanta routed the Twins. The first three batters in Atlanta's lineup --Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Freeman --combined to go 10 for 16 with 9 runs and 8 RBI. Acuna scored four runs and Freeman drove in four.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 4 Visiting New York continued its home run binge against Baltimore, hitting six more and getting three RBs from Austin Romine in its 14th consecutive victory at Camden Yards.

WHITE SOX 5-6, TIGERS 3-10 Miguel Cabrera had three hits and scored twice to help host Detroit to a split of a doubleheader. Chicago won the opener as Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings and Jose Abreu hit a home run and drove in three runs. Drew VerHagen (2-2) allowed one run in five innings for Detroit in the nightcap.

ROYALS 6, RED SOX 2 Jorge Soler hit two two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and visiting Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak. Ryan O'Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox -- its longest slump ever against Boston.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 6 (10) Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as host Tampa Bay rallied from six runs back.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3 Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and visiting Milwaukee, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat Pittsburgh for its second consecutive victory. Grandal drove in Ryan Braun with a double to left-center, the first hit off Pirates starter Steven Brault, in the fifth inning, before scoring when Trent Grisham grounded into a double play as the Brewers moved out to a 2-0 lead.

METS 5, MARLINS 0 Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso hit home runs, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins for their 12th victory in 13 games. The hard-charging Mets improved to 58-56 a night after surpassing the .500 mark for the first time since early May.

NATIONALS 5, GIANTS 3 Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run home run and RBI single during a three-hit night, Trea Turner added a solo drive to help back Anibal Sanchez, and visiting Washington defeated San Francisco.

Sports on 08/07/2019