Heat advisory in effect for much of state; temperature will feel like 110 in some areas, forecasters say

Heat indices are predicted to reach up to 110 degrees on Wednesday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

A heat advisory is in effect across all but the northernmost parts of Arkansas on Wednesday, with heat indices predicted to reach up to 110 degrees in some areas, forecasters said.

The advisory, which began Wednesday at 11 a.m., will remain in effect for roughly the southern two-thirds of the state through the evening, according to the National Weather Service bureau in North Little Rock.

Heat and humidity is expected to remain over much of Arkansas for the next couple of days, the weather service said, before dropping off for a day or two.

Then, the combination of heat and humidity is predicted to “come back with a vengeance,” meteorologists said.

Forecasters said they are also watching a complex of thunderstorms in Missouri that could dip into Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, putting that corner of the state at a slight risk for severe weather including wind damage and the possibility for tornadoes and large hail.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall, will be possible across much of the rest of the state through early evening, according to the weather service.