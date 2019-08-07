Sections
Golf results

USGA

U.S. Women's Amateur

Championship

At Old Waverly Golf Club, West Point, Miss.

Par 72, 6,494 yards

Second round

138 (-6)

Jiarui Jin, China 72-66

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. 70-68

139 (-5)

Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. 68-71

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. 69-70

140 (-4)

Annabell Fuller, England 71-69

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia 72-68

Morgan Baxendale, Windermere, Fla. 69-71

141 (-3)

Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. 67-74

Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii 71-70

142 (-2)

Gurleen Kaur, Houston 72-70

Brooke Seay, San Diego 74-68

Julie Houston, Allen, Texas 72-70

Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 69-73

Min A Yoon, South Korea 73-69

Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. 67-75

Bethany Wu, Diamond Bar, Calif. 71-71

Also

143 (-1)

Brooke Matthews, Rogers 72-71

144 (E)

Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas 72-72

Missed the cut

148 (+4)

Elizabeth Moon, Forrest City 74-74

172 (+28)

Lilly Thomas, Bentonville 82-90

LOCAL AMATEUR

Randy Beaver Four-Ball

Rolling Hills Country Club, Cabot

Championship flight

Jacob Trammell-Connor Gaunt 61-65--126

Jason Sample-Dennis Whitlock 65-66--131

Joe Parrish-Keith Royal 66-66--132

Neil Roberts-Johnny Rice 67-66--133

Wade Thompson-Mitch Beaver 63-70--133

Than Kersey-Lane Dailey 66-68--134

Wes Byers-Chris Dixon 64-71--135

Buddy Taylor-Rex Kyzer 67-70--137

Tommy Pack-Stan Beaver 67-72--139

Joe Waddle-Mike Alexander 67-75--142

First flight

Gary Whitt-Catfish Snyder 68-67--135

Ronnie Jarratt-Ben Loftis 69-68--137

Cal Freeney-Kirk Freeney 68-70--138

Al Smith-Dylan Smith 69-70--139

Chase Nichols-Jake Ussery 69-72--141

Brent Freeman-Fred Nahlen 68-75--143

Richie Gray-Steve Tipton 69-74--143

Pete Kaminsky-Scotty Stacks 69-75--144

Brandon Stane-Bob Weatherford 69-77--146

John Thompson-Ben Loper 69-79--148

Second flight

Bobby Pfaff-Jason Ashlock 70-68--138

Wayne Rathbun-Dale Bob Lamb 72-70--142

Casey Carlisle-Alex Evans 71-72--143

Donald Boone-Dave Rateliff 72-72--144

Chicki Lott-Mike Lott 72-72--144

Marty Cavin-Dean Smith 72-73--145

Parker Clay-Josh Calloway 72-73--145

Wayne Smith-Bill Priest 70-76--146

Tommy Ringgold-Joey Potratz 70-77--147

Joe Scheffer-Jason Scheffer 71-77--148

Greg Harvey-Josh Kirtley 72-77--149

John Mark Goings-Riley Hays 72-80--152

Third flight

Derrick Stephens-Marcus Garrett 73-72--145

Chad Wintz-Mike Stoneking 73-72--145

Chris Sanders-Tom McVey 73-73--146

Harvey Harris-Jason Johnson 73-74--147

Butch Trammell-David Healea 73-74--147

Jim Minot-Russ Burke 73-75--148

Carleton Philbrick-Tom Nolting 73-76--149

Kris Weaver-Matt Eagle 73-77--150

Fourth flight

Jimmy Harris-Robert Abney 74-70--144

Richard Dawson-Mickey Kreis 74-71--145

Danny Poole-J.T. Garrich 74-71--145

Rob Walters-Lynn Cooper 74-71--145

Gerald Burton-Mike Burton 74-72--146

Randy Skidmore-Joe Waddle 74-72--146

Eric Von Wald-Ryan Castroneo 74-73--147

Cooper Powell-Jordan Carlisle 74-75--149

Noah Rabb-Jeff Smith 74-75--149

Derek Shaffer-Corbin Kidd 74-76--150

Fifth flight

Kevin Hall-Wayne Dent 75-72--147

Bill Dodson-Ron Roberts 75-74--149

Jeremy Lemmons-Jake Jones 75-74--149

Chase Slack-Logan Slack 75-74--149

Tracy Hartwick-Brent Hartwick 75-76--151

Craig Irsch-Barry Talley 75-76--151

Bryant Smith-David Parkinson 75-76--151

Jordan Sperry-Michael Powers 75-80--155

Blake Baughman-Colin Fuller 75-82--157

Mike Tucker-Paul Parcel 75-82--157

Sixth flight

Mike Ramsey-Ben Ramsey 76-73--149

Kyle Burton-Perry Parr 76-75--151

Steve Crowder-Mark Crowder 76-77--153

Tim Dailey-Tony Dailey 77-76--153

Anthony McConnell-Tim Lehman 77-79--156

JJ Taylor-Eric Chambers 76-80--156

Chris Cope-Zach Gross 77-83--160

Jeff Kreis-Jacob Kreis 76-84--160

Lane Smith-Lance Smith 77-85--162

Seventh flight

Brett Taylor-David Coleman 79-73--152

Charly Jones-Mike Dietz 78-75--153

Bob Cover-Larry Burnett 79-75--154

Todd Joslin-Jimmy Wood 79-76--155

John Coggins-Mel Hall 83-76--159

Tony Batey-Chase Knauts 80-80--160

Chris Staten-Lucas Frazee 80-83--163

John Gentry-Jim Gentry 81-85--166

Shawn Taylor-Rob York 81-86--167

Kyle Lovell-John Anderson 85-86--171

Ken Kincade-Billy Kincade 90-84--174

Sports on 08/07/2019

Print Headline: Golf results

