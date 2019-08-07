Golf results

USGA
U.S. Women's Amateur
Championship
At Old Waverly Golf Club, West Point, Miss.
Par 72, 6,494 yards
Second round
138 (-6)
Jiarui Jin, China 72-66
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. 70-68
139 (-5)
Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. 68-71
Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. 69-70
140 (-4)
Annabell Fuller, England 71-69
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia 72-68
Morgan Baxendale, Windermere, Fla. 69-71
141 (-3)
Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. 67-74
Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii 71-70
142 (-2)
Gurleen Kaur, Houston 72-70
Brooke Seay, San Diego 74-68
Julie Houston, Allen, Texas 72-70
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 69-73
Min A Yoon, South Korea 73-69
Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. 67-75
Bethany Wu, Diamond Bar, Calif. 71-71
Also
143 (-1)
Brooke Matthews, Rogers 72-71
144 (E)
Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas 72-72
Missed the cut
148 (+4)
Elizabeth Moon, Forrest City 74-74
172 (+28)
Lilly Thomas, Bentonville 82-90
LOCAL AMATEUR
Randy Beaver Four-Ball
Rolling Hills Country Club, Cabot
Championship flight
Jacob Trammell-Connor Gaunt 61-65--126
Jason Sample-Dennis Whitlock 65-66--131
Joe Parrish-Keith Royal 66-66--132
Neil Roberts-Johnny Rice 67-66--133
Wade Thompson-Mitch Beaver 63-70--133
Than Kersey-Lane Dailey 66-68--134
Wes Byers-Chris Dixon 64-71--135
Buddy Taylor-Rex Kyzer 67-70--137
Tommy Pack-Stan Beaver 67-72--139
Joe Waddle-Mike Alexander 67-75--142
First flight
Gary Whitt-Catfish Snyder 68-67--135
Ronnie Jarratt-Ben Loftis 69-68--137
Cal Freeney-Kirk Freeney 68-70--138
Al Smith-Dylan Smith 69-70--139
Chase Nichols-Jake Ussery 69-72--141
Brent Freeman-Fred Nahlen 68-75--143
Richie Gray-Steve Tipton 69-74--143
Pete Kaminsky-Scotty Stacks 69-75--144
Brandon Stane-Bob Weatherford 69-77--146
John Thompson-Ben Loper 69-79--148
Second flight
Bobby Pfaff-Jason Ashlock 70-68--138
Wayne Rathbun-Dale Bob Lamb 72-70--142
Casey Carlisle-Alex Evans 71-72--143
Donald Boone-Dave Rateliff 72-72--144
Chicki Lott-Mike Lott 72-72--144
Marty Cavin-Dean Smith 72-73--145
Parker Clay-Josh Calloway 72-73--145
Wayne Smith-Bill Priest 70-76--146
Tommy Ringgold-Joey Potratz 70-77--147
Joe Scheffer-Jason Scheffer 71-77--148
Greg Harvey-Josh Kirtley 72-77--149
John Mark Goings-Riley Hays 72-80--152
Third flight
Derrick Stephens-Marcus Garrett 73-72--145
Chad Wintz-Mike Stoneking 73-72--145
Chris Sanders-Tom McVey 73-73--146
Harvey Harris-Jason Johnson 73-74--147
Butch Trammell-David Healea 73-74--147
Jim Minot-Russ Burke 73-75--148
Carleton Philbrick-Tom Nolting 73-76--149
Kris Weaver-Matt Eagle 73-77--150
Fourth flight
Jimmy Harris-Robert Abney 74-70--144
Richard Dawson-Mickey Kreis 74-71--145
Danny Poole-J.T. Garrich 74-71--145
Rob Walters-Lynn Cooper 74-71--145
Gerald Burton-Mike Burton 74-72--146
Randy Skidmore-Joe Waddle 74-72--146
Eric Von Wald-Ryan Castroneo 74-73--147
Cooper Powell-Jordan Carlisle 74-75--149
Noah Rabb-Jeff Smith 74-75--149
Derek Shaffer-Corbin Kidd 74-76--150
Fifth flight
Kevin Hall-Wayne Dent 75-72--147
Bill Dodson-Ron Roberts 75-74--149
Jeremy Lemmons-Jake Jones 75-74--149
Chase Slack-Logan Slack 75-74--149
Tracy Hartwick-Brent Hartwick 75-76--151
Craig Irsch-Barry Talley 75-76--151
Bryant Smith-David Parkinson 75-76--151
Jordan Sperry-Michael Powers 75-80--155
Blake Baughman-Colin Fuller 75-82--157
Mike Tucker-Paul Parcel 75-82--157
Sixth flight
Mike Ramsey-Ben Ramsey 76-73--149
Kyle Burton-Perry Parr 76-75--151
Steve Crowder-Mark Crowder 76-77--153
Tim Dailey-Tony Dailey 77-76--153
Anthony McConnell-Tim Lehman 77-79--156
JJ Taylor-Eric Chambers 76-80--156
Chris Cope-Zach Gross 77-83--160
Jeff Kreis-Jacob Kreis 76-84--160
Lane Smith-Lance Smith 77-85--162
Seventh flight
Brett Taylor-David Coleman 79-73--152
Charly Jones-Mike Dietz 78-75--153
Bob Cover-Larry Burnett 79-75--154
Todd Joslin-Jimmy Wood 79-76--155
John Coggins-Mel Hall 83-76--159
Tony Batey-Chase Knauts 80-80--160
Chris Staten-Lucas Frazee 80-83--163
John Gentry-Jim Gentry 81-85--166
Shawn Taylor-Rob York 81-86--167
Kyle Lovell-John Anderson 85-86--171
Ken Kincade-Billy Kincade 90-84--174
