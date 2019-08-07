Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:41 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2019 at 3:41 a.m. 0comments

Ryan Hamilton, executive director of Nebraska's Republican Party, called on state Sen. John McCollister of Omaha to leave the party and register as a Democrat after the senator accused GOP officials of "enabling white supremacy in our country."

Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia, is praising the removal of Confederate President Jefferson Davis' name from a 1950s-era archway at a memorial site in Fort Monroe where the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia 400 years ago.

Marylou Ward of Port Charlotte, Fla., said she woke up to the loudest sound she ever heard and found that a lightning strike had touched off methane gas in her septic tank, causing an explosion that destroyed the tank and shattered her toilet.

Michael Williams, a Republican ex-Georgia state senator who campaigned in a "deportation bus" and finished last in a five-person primary race for governor last year, apologized to supporters for a chaotic campaign and said he was led astray by "pride, ego and bad advice."

Vernon Hale, police chief of Galveston, Texas, apologized after two white officers on horseback led a black, handcuffed trespassing suspect on a rope through downtown streets, saying that while the practice is acceptable in some situations, such as crowd control, the officers "showed poor judgment."

Mitchell Helton, 55, of Bradenton, Fla., accused of pulling a gun on a late-arriving furniture delivery team and saying he'd "shot people for less," was arrested on an aggravated-assault charge when the workers called the Manatee County sheriff's office after unloading the items.

Matthew Young, 24, of Boston, accused of punching a bus driver in Randolph, Mass., when the driver wouldn't stop to let him off, is facing charges after the attack caused the bus to rear-end a car and hit a utility pole, injuring 16 people, police said.

Peter Chadwick, 54, a Newport Beach, Calif., real estate investor who had been hunted by authorities since 2012 when he skipped a court appearance related to his wife's death, was arrested in Mexico and is back in the U.S. to stand trial, prosecutors said.

Paul Dorr, 63, of Ocheyedan, Iowa, was convicted of criminal mischief and ordered to pay $125 after he posted a video online of him burning four library books that were written for homosexual, bisexual and transgender children.

A Section on 08/07/2019

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT