Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lanes cleared after truck fire slows U.S. 67 north traffic, officials say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:50 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A truck burns along U.S. 167 south of Searcy on Wednesday afternoon. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported no injuries in the fire. - Photo by Stephen Simpson

The outside lane of U.S. 67 north was blocked for just under 40 minutes Wednesday afternoon after a truck caught fire in White County, transportation officials said.

The vehicle fire, which broke out just southwest of Searcy near the U.S. 371 exit, was first reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation shortly before 2:30 p.m. Transportation officials declared the highway was cleared at about 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT