Lawsuit settled by nursing home

Happy Valley LLC, doing business as Happy Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation in Malvern, has agreed to pay $100,000 to several former employees to resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday.

The agency sued Happy Valley in September, saying the company ignored complaints of sexual harassment as far back as May 2016, with the complaints continuing through May 2018.

The agency said it was "common knowledge among Happy Valley employees that if one complained about sexual harassment, the company would terminate the employee. Rather than punishing the harasser, the company would punish those who complained. As a result, several employees decided not to report the harassment for fear of losing their jobs."

While denying any wrongdoing, Happy Valley chose to resolve the matter shortly before the case was to go to trial in the Hot Springs Division of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said it filed the lawsuit after first trying to reach a settlement through the agency's conciliation process.

Besides the monetary payment, Happy Valley has agreed to have all of its employees receive training in handling sexual harassment and retaliation instances, and will create a policy explicitly outlining the sexual harassment complaint process, the agency said.

"The EEOC continues to vigorously pursue cases involving sexual harassment, and the Commission's efforts, along with the #MeToo movement, will, we hope, fully eradicate this type of discrimination," Faye A. Williams, regional attorney for the agency's Memphis district office, said in a news release.

The Memphis office has jurisdiction over Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Mississippi.

Metro on 08/07/2019