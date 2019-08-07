Police: Man critically injured in Little Rock after gunman mentioned gang

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Jacksonville man was in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Tuesday morning, police said.

A witness to the shooting, who was the victim’s uncle, told police that he and 29-year-old Maurice Bailey were walking in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Street at about 6 a.m. when gunfire broke out, a Little Rock Police Department report states.

The witness told police a man believed to be 35-year-old Eric Jordan of Little Rock approached the pair, made a statement about the Wolfe Street Crips, and began to argue with Bailey, authorities said.

Jordan reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Bailey three times as the victim fled to a nearby gas station, the report states.

Medics transported Bailey to UAMS Medical Center for wounds in his left arm, right arm and hip area. He was in critical but stable condition after the shooting, police said.

Authorities said Wednesday morning that there was a warrant out for Jordan's arrest.