Man, 39, arrested in southwest Arkansas homicide, authorities say

Mario D. Easter, 39, of Waldo has been charged with capital murder in connection to a Tuesday morning homicide that saw the death of fellow Waldo resident Stanley L. Milner on N. Locust Street (pictured). - Photo by J.D. Bailey

Authorities arrested a man early Wednesday in the killing of a 32-year-old in southwest Arkansas hours earlier.

Mario Easter, 39, of Waldo was taken into custody shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Boundary and West Monroe streets in Magnolia, according to a news release by the Columbia County sheriff’s office.

Easter is accused in the Tuesday slaying of Stanley Levon Milner, also of Waldo, the sheriff’s office said. According to officials, Waldo police were notified of Milner’s body lying in the road in the 700 block of North Locust Street shortly before noon.

Easter was taken to the Columbia County jail on charges of capital murder and possession of firearm by a certain person with no bond. Easter remained there Wednesday morning, awaiting his first court appearance.