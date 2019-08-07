WALLY HALL: Urban Meyer, Bobby Petrino, Houston Nutt part of David Bazzel's haul at Little Rock Touchdown Club

Dare to be different, David Bazzel.

With an overflow crowd at Simmons Bank in the Little Rock River Market, Bazzel -- founder of the Little Rock Touchdown Club -- announced a record-number 16 luncheons for this football season.

Baz called the luncheons "Must See Monday," and he's right.

Three of college football's controversial former coaches are on the schedule, as well as several must hear speakers.

Urban Meyer, who won national championships at Florida and Ohio State, as well as former University of Arkansas coaches Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino are coming to Little Rock for the 16th season of the LRTDC.

Those are the most compelling names, but the list is impressive enough to again ask the question, "How do you do it year after year, Baz?"

The LRTDC has become much more than entertainment for a Monday lunch bunch. It is a beacon shining positive light on Arkansas.

Not one speaker in all the years has ever said a negative word about the experience, and the majority are pleasantly surprised at the turnout and reception.

It is a first-class event for the speakers.

There's not another club in America that has as many nationally known speakers.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is scheduled for Nov. 18, and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is the guest speaker at the LRTDC awards banquet Jan. 9.

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek will share his vision Sept. 23.

Of the speakers, nine are or have been head coaches of college football programs.

Chad Morris kicks it off Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Statehouse Convention Center. He's the only speaker who won't be at the DoubleTree, and one of two who will appear on a Tuesday.

Mark Richt, the former Georgia and Miami head coach, will be there on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the day after Labor Day.

Richt, a faith-based man who participates in mission trips, walked away from the Hurricanes after he was asked to replace his son.

Bill Snyder, the former head coach at Kansas State, is set for Sept. 30. Bill Curry -- who had several stints as a head coach, including at Alabama -- is on for Nov. 25.

Nathan Brown, head coach at the University of Central Arkansas, will speak Oct. 28.

Blake Anderson, the highly successful head coach at Arkansas State University, is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett will speak Aug. 26.

On Oct. 14, another former Razorback quarterback -- maybe the most successful of all, Bill Montgomery -- will speak the day of the James Street Award presentation.

Dan Hampton, an All-American at Arkansas and All-Pro with the Chicago Bears, will be in town Sept. 16.

The annual Southwest Conference Hall of Fame luncheon is Nov. 11, and those inductees will be announced at a later date.

There are a few things to take note of before attending. First of all, plan to arrive early.

Also, the LRTDC lunches have been moved to the DoubleTree at Markham and Broadway. Parking in the garage below the hotel will be free, but it is limited.

The club couldn't bring in people such as Urban Meyer without Simmons Bank. Chairman and CEO George Makris is heavily involved in the LRTDC as well as the community. In October, Verizon Arena will become Simmons Bank Arena.

Lastly, open memberships start at $75 and can be paid online at lrtouchdown.com.

None of this happens without the energetic Bazzel, who chose Little Rock as his home after he graduated from the UA. After 15 years, he still dares to be different when it comes to scheduling dynamic and compelling speakers.

Sports on 08/07/2019