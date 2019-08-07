• Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have teamed up for The Book of Gutsy Women, honoring everyone from scientist Marie Curie to climate activist Greta Thunberg. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book will come out Oct. 1. It's the first time the former secretary of state and presidential candidate has written a book with her daughter. Each has published several previous works, including Hillary Clinton's What Happened and Living History and Chelsea Clinton's children's book She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World. The Book of Gutsy Women includes portraits of more than 100 women, including presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm, Saudi activist Manal al-Sharif, entertainer Ellen DeGeneres and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The Clintons also will tell of heroines among their friends and family members. "To us, they are all gutsy women -- leaders with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done," Hillary Clinton said in a statement, calling the book "a continuation of a conversation Chelsea and I have been having since she was a little girl." Chelsea Clinton said that they "hope readers will draw strength from their stories as we have, because if history shows one thing, it's that the world needs more gutsy women."

• A defamation lawsuit Sarah Palin brought against The New York Times was restored by a federal appeals court Tuesday, giving the one-time Republican vice presidential nominee an opportunity to prove her claims that the newspaper falsely accused her of inciting a mass shooting that severely wounded a congresswoman. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower-court judge tossed out the lawsuit too quickly without giving her a chance to obtain email records and other evidence that might aid her lawyers. Still, the decision by a three-judge panel said Palin's burden of proof was high in order to prove that the newspaper acted with actual malice when it published an editorial in 2017 titled "America's Lethal Politics." Palin sued the Times for unspecified damages after the editorial about gun control was published in the aftermath of the June 2017 shooting of Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, also a Republican. In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 shooting of then-Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, Palin's political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs. After criticism by some readers over the suggestion of a shooting "link," the newspaper revised the online version of the editorial to remove those references and to make clear that the cross hairs on the map appeared over Giffords' district rather than over her name or image.

Photo by The New York Times file photo

Sarah Palin campaigns on behalf of Donald Trump in Ames, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2016.

