FOOTBALL

Cowboys DE breaks hand

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn fractured his left hand in practice at training camp Tuesday and is expected to miss the rest of the preseason. Quinn suffered the injury during a one-on-one pass rushing drill against star left tackle Tyron Smith. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said Quinn was returning to Dallas for surgery but should be ready for the opener Sept. 8 against the New York Giants. The Cowboys traded for Quinn in the offseason, signing him to an $8 million, one-year deal while sending a sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Miami Dolphins. The injury means Dallas is likely to be without both starting defensive ends until the regular season. DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a $105 million, five-year deal in the offseason, isn't expected to practice or play in the preseason and is coming off shoulder surgery.

Claiborne suspended

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's substance policy. Claiborne, who is a free agent, is appealing the suspension, according the NFL Network. He played the previous two seasons (30 games) for the New York Jets. He was the sixth-overall draft choice by the Cowboys in 2012. His five seasons with Dallas included many missed games because of injury.

Auburn receiver out

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn isn't ruling out Anthony Schwartz playing in the Aug. 31 opener against Oregon after the wide receiver underwent hand surgery. Malzahn said Schwartz had the procedure Monday and didn't have a timetable for his return but said he's "not going to say yes or no" on whether the sophomore will miss a game. Schwartz, who missed spring practice while running for the track and field team, was a versatile threat for the Tigers as a freshman. He ran for 211 yards and 5 touchdowns and added 357 yards and 2 scores receiving.

Gambling-focused telecasts

The Washington Redskins will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason. The telecasts on the regional cable network NBC Sports Washington will follow a formula established by the Redskins' NBA neighbors, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards, however, offered the free-to-play contests during the regular season, while the Redskins will have them only during the four preseason games, when NBC Sports Washington has TV rights. The network will continue to offer a traditional telecast on its main channel, while the gambling-focused telecast will air simultaneously on its secondary channel, NBC Sports Washington Plus. Damon Phillips, the network's general manager, said Wizards games saw increased ratings and fan engagement when the in-game contests were available.

BASEBALL

Beckham out 80 games

Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball's joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance-enhancer, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Beckham's suspension is effective immediately and ends his season. In a statement released through the players' association, Beckham said he took a product from a "trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted." Beckham said he appealed but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension. Beckham was hitting .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 88 games this season, his first in Seattle.

Giants designate Panik

The San Francisco Giants designated second baseman Joe Panik for assignment Tuesday, no longer needing him to play regularly with the acquisition of Scooter Gennett at the trade deadline. Bruce Bochy called it one of the most difficult meetings he has had in his managerial career when he informed Panik after Monday night's 4-0 loss to the Washington Nationals. The 28-year-old Panik, a first-round draft pick by the Giants in 2011 and key contributor on San Francisco's 2014 World Series champion team, was batting .235 with 3 home runs and 27 RBI in 103 games this season.

Cubs make changes

The Chicago Cubs have made two changes to their banged-up bullpen, placing Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day injured list and activating Pedro Strop from the IL. Kintzler experienced discomfort in his right pectoral muscle while recording the final two outs in the eighth inning of Monday night's victory over Oakland. Kintzler has been one of Chicago's best relievers this year, going 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 49 games. Manager Joe Maddon doesn't think Kintzler's injury is serious, but it's another setback after the Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the injured list Monday with right knee inflammation.

Nationals bring back Cabrera

Switch-hitting infielder Asdrubal Cabrera reached an agreement on a one-year contract Tuesday for a second stint with the Washington Nationals. Cabrera, 33, was released Saturday by the Texas Rangers. He batted .235 with 12 home runs, 15 doubles and 51 RBI in 93 games, drawing 38 walks. Cabrera, who played all of his games at third base this season, joined his new team before the middle game of a series with San Francisco. He appeared in 49 games for Washington in 2014 after being acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.

BASKETBALL

Haslem returning to Heat

Udonis Haslem is returning to the Miami Heat. Haslem, who was considering retirement, announced Tuesday that he is returning for a 17th season. The 39-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat, and should become just the sixth player in league history to play such a long career with only one franchise. It's a veteran's minimum contract, worth just under $2.6 million this season. Haslem made the announcement on Instagram, saying "to be continued."

GOLF

Olesen suspended

The European Tour has suspended Thorbjorn Olesen pending the investigation into his arrest on charges of being drunk on an aircraft and assaulting a female passenger while she slept. Olesen is to appear in court on Aug. 21 on charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault, according to Metropolitan Police in London. The European Tour said Tuesday in a statement the Danish golfer has been suspended pending the outcome of his case. The tour said it would have no further comment while the legal matter proceeds. Olesen was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 29 upon his return from the St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, where he tied for 27th. He allegedly got into an argument with other passengers in first class and urinated in the aisle. PA Sports reported Monday that Olesen's lawyer released a statement saying the 29-year-old Dane has cooperated fully with police during the investigation. The tour resumes next week with the Czech Masters, followed by the Scandinavian Invitation in Sweden on Aug. 22-25.

SOCCER

Rooney, Derby close

Wayne Rooney is closing in on a return to England as player-coach at second-tier side Derby County from January and leaving DC United at the end of the Major League Soccer season. Derby owner Mel Morris told reporters outside the team's ground in northern England that "we are confident" of signing the 33-year-old former England captain, who flew in from Washington overnight. Morris told broadcaster Sky Sports "we heard Wayne was obviously looking to come back to the U.K." The MLS regular season ends in October. Morris said "he wants to finish the season there. ... He will join in January if we can get the deal done." Rooney, who is the record goal scorer for Manchester United and England, joined DC United from Everton in 2018. The striker retired from international play in 2017.

Sports on 08/07/2019