Officials ID man, 67, killed in southwest Arkansas plane crash

Officials on Wednesday released the identities of a 67-year-old man who was killed and another man who was injured in a Sevier County plane crash on Sunday.

John Tackett of De Queen died after a fixed wing multi-engine Cessna crashed about 4:40 p.m. in a pasture on private property west of De Queen, according to Rusty Williams, Sevier County coroner. Joe Greer, 77, of Horatio was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition, Williams said.

Greer was taken off a ventilator on Tuesday and his condition appeared to be improving, officials said.

Williams said that, though he expects Greer to recover, he was initially “pretty banged up,” with a number of broken bones and cuts.

“He’s got a long road of ahead of him,” he said.

An FAA crash report listed Tackett as the plane’s crew and Greer as its passenger, though Williams said it was not immediately clear who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.