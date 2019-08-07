100 years ago

Aug. 7, 1919

PINE BLUFF -- At a mass meeting here yesterday the prospects for the building of the system of improved roads in Road Improvement District No. 14 became brighter, and it is possible that the road plans will be changed so as to eliminate about four miles of the most expensive part of the 62 miles of roads originally proposed. ... The building of this road will form a network of good roads through the territory north of the river in Jefferson county.

50 years ago

Aug. 7, 1969

ARKADELPHIA -- Gates on DeGray Dam on the Caddo River near here will be closed Friday to help fill the new reservoir, Army Engineers said. Vicksburg District Engineer Col. John Brennan said the new reservoir would rise slowly and wouldn't reach its proper level until January or later, depending on the amount of rain received. ... DeGray Dam has two unusual features, Army Engineers said. The gate system can release water from almost any level in the lake. ... The hydroelectric turbines are used at night to pump water from a smaller reservoir down-stream into the main lake to be used the next day to generate electricity.

25 years ago

Aug. 7, 1994

• Registration for students in the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special School Districts begins this week. ... All students, including those who preregistered last spring, must go to their designated schools to complete the registration process. Parents must provide proof of address. Students entering the district for the first time must present their birth certificate, an immunization record and a Social Security number. Parents who do not want to disclose their child's Social Security number may ask the district to provide a nine-digit identification number. Registration for students new to the Pulaski County Special School District who have not yet registered will begin Monday and end Friday at the school they will attend. ... The school will assist the parent in the transfer process and ensure that the student records follow the child to the new school.

10 years ago

Aug. 7, 2009

TEXARKANA--Fordyce's Lane Hulse rallied from four strokes down on the final day and cruised to his first Arkansas State Golf Association state championship. Hulse shot a 3-under-par 69 on Thursday and finished at 3 over for the week to win the ASGA Mountain Valley Water Boys Junior Stroke Play at Texarkana Country Club. Hulse entered the final round of the 54-hole tournament trailing Rowdy Garrett by four strokes. Hulse ended up winning by six strokes over Harrison's Dylan Lovell and Benton's Nate Smith, who both finished at 9 over. Garrett struggled to an 83 on Thursday and finished in a sixth-place tie at 13 over. ... On the 18th hole, [Hulse] hit his approach shot to 20 feet and was able to exhale as he walked up the fairway. He missed the birdie putt but tapped in for the victory.

