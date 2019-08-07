PHOTO: Overturned tractor-trailer halts traffic on U.S. 70 in central Arkansas

2:20 p.m. UPDATE:

The state Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. that motorists in the eastbound lane of U.S. 70 will use the highway's center lane to drive around the overturned tractor-trailer, while those in the westbound lane will use the right lane and shoulder to get around the wreck. A traffic map showed that vehicles were still moving very slowly in the area.

EARLIER:

The eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 70 were blocked Wednesday afternoon by an overturned tractor-trailer after a wreck hours before, transportation officials said.

Arkansas State Police and Morning Star and Lonsdale fire departments were working the scene where the 18-wheeler flipped on its side in the 5900 block of U.S. 70 east shortly after 11 a.m.

No one was reportedly injured.

The state Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday that the highway was still blocked. Drivers should consider Arkansas 128 to Arkansas 5 as an alternate route, officials said.

Information for this article was contributed by the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.