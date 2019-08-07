Teen reports shot while out walking

A 16-year-old boy reported being grazed by a bullet in Little Rock on Monday afternoon, police said.

The teen told officers, who were called to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock just after midnight Tuesday, that a bullet struck him about 2 p.m. Monday, a report by the Little Rock Police Department states.

The boy told officers he was walking on South Woodrow Street between Interstate 630 and West 12th Street when he heard three to four gunshots, according to the report.

Police said the teen reported running home without seeing who fired the shot and, upon arriving, discovered blood on his pants. The teen told authorities that his aunt took him to the hospital when his calf began to swell.

Authorities said the department didn't receive any calls about shots being fired or ShotSpotter notifications that matched the teen's description of the shooting. Officers were also not immediately able to find the scene of the shooting.

No suspects were named in the report.

Robbers took car, pants, police told

A 66-year-old man was robbed of his car and stripped of his shorts in Little Rock after reportedly trying to buy an electronic tablet early Tuesday, police said.

Officers were notified of the robbery in the parking lot of a La Quinta Inn at 2401 W. 65th St., shortly after 2 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

The victim told police that he gave two people a ride to the hotel because they were going to sell him a tablet, the report states. Upon arrival, the pair pulled him from his vehicle, a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and took off his shorts, he said.

Authorities said the two took his wallet and phone before fleeing west in the Trailblazer on West 65th Street.

The victim received minor injuries during the robbery, the report states.

