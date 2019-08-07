State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Date set for UA-WKU game

The University of Arkansas basketball team will play Western Kentucky on Dec. 7 at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., according to the Hilltoppers' schedule released Tuesday.

It is the return game of a home-and-home series between Arkansas and WKU after the Hilltoppers beat the Razorbacks 78-77 in Walton Arena last season.

WKU returns four starters from last season's 20-14 team, including center Charles Bassey, who had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocked shots against Arkansas last season.

-- Bob Holt

TRACK AND FIELD

Former ASU coach dies

Former Arkansas State University men's and women's track and field coach Guy Kochel, who held the position from 1972-89, has died.

Kochel, 78, was inducted into the ASU athletics Hall of Honor and was also a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame (2003), Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame (1995) and Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame (2000).

"While we are sad to receive the news of Coach Kochel's passing, this is a day to once again celebrate the wonderful accomplishments he had at Arkansas State," ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in a news release. "He influenced the lives of hundreds of student-athletes, including many who have made an impact across the world, and he is renowned for his contributions to USA Track & Field. I personally always loved my visits with Coach and always admired him as a husband, father, coach and friend."

Kochel took over ASU's track and field program in 1972 after successful runs at Stuttgart and Pine Bluff high schools.

Kochel's pole vaulters competed in the NCAA indoor championship in 14 consecutive years, with 1984 Olympic bronze medalist Earl Bell winning the title in 1975 and 1976. His outdoor pole vaulters competed at the NCAAs in 15 consecutive years, with Bell (twice), Kelly Riley and Paul Pilla bringing home titles.

His ASU teams won 10 conference championships (nine in track and field, one in cross country), finished in the NCAA's top 20 eight times, and he coached 32 All-Americans and seven Olympians.

GOLF

Matthews, Kim advance at U.S. Amateur

Brooke Matthews and Dylan Kim of the University of Arkansas both advanced Tuesday after the second and final round of stroke play at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

They will now compete in the round of 64 match-play portion of the tournament, which begins this morning.

Matthews tied for 17th after a 1-under 71 left her at 1-under 143 for the two stroke-play rounds. Starting on No. 10, Matthews was at 5 under in Tuesday's round before suffering double bogeys on both her 15th and 18th holes of the day.

Matthews will play Vanderbilt's Auston Kim at 12:40 p.m. today in the round of 64.

Dylan Kim shot her second consecutive even-par 72 on Tuesday to finish tied for 21st.

She will play Melanie Green of Medina, N.Y., at 10:40 a.m. today.

Forrest City's Elizabeth Moon missed the cut for match play by one stroke after a 2-over 74 left her at 4-over 148. Also missing the cut was Lilly Thomas of Bentonville, who shot an 18-over 90 to finish at 28-over 172.

