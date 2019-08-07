Rear Admiral Karl Thomas, Task Force 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, poses before an E-2 Hawkeye plane following a media interview aboard the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan off South China Sea Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, west of the Philippines. The USS Ronald Reagan is cruising in international waters in the South China Sea amid tensions in the disputed islands, shoals and reefs between China and other claimant-countries as Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

U.S. carrier makes show of strength

ABOARD THE USS RONALD REAGAN, South China Sea -- A U.S. aircraft carrier sailed through the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday in the latest show of America's military might amid new territorial flare-ups involving China and several rival claimant states.

The U.S. Navy flew a small group of Philippine generals, officials and journalists to the USS Ronald Reagan, where they watched fighter jets landing and taking off by catapult with thunderous blasts.

Rear Adm. Karl Thomas said the American military presence helps provide security and stability that foster diplomatic talks among rival claimant nations.

China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have been locked in on-and-off territorial conflicts over the strategic waters for decades.

U.S. exit doubted by NATO's leader

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he's absolutely convinced the U.S. will remain in the military alliance and it has made no preparations for an unlikely U.S. withdrawal because doing so would send a signal that it could happen.

Stoltenberg made the comments in an interview while visiting New Zealand. He said there is strong bipartisan support for NATO in the U.S. and that words are being matched by deeds as the U.S. increases its military presence in Europe.

"A strong NATO is good for Europe, but it's also good for the United States," Stoltenberg said.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that President Donald Trump had privately said in 2018 that he wanted to withdraw from NATO.

Stoltenberg said, however, that Trump's message about allied nations needing to spend more on defense was having an impact.

""After years of cutting defense spending, all allies are starting to increase defense spending. More allies are meeting the 2% guideline," he said, referring to the proportion of gross domestic product spent on defense.

Plea expected in Australia spy case

CANBERRA, Australia -- A former Australian spy will plead guilty to conspiring to reveal classified information about an allegation that Australia bugged East Timor's government during negotiations over the sharing of billions of dollars in oil and gas revenue in 2004, splitting his case from his lawyer and alleged co-conspirator who will fight the charge, a court was told Tuesday.

East Timor launched a case in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2013 to pull out of a bilateral treaty for sharing Timor Sea energy revenue based on allegations that Australia gained an unfair advantage in negotiations by bugging East Timorese Cabinet rooms in Dili, East Timor's capital.

Haydn Carmichael -- who represents the Australian Secret Intelligence Service spy, known as Witness K, who alleges he led the illegal bugging operation -- told the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court that his client would plead guilty to the conspiracy charge, which carries a potential sentence of two years in prison.

But Witness K's former lawyer and alleged co-conspirator, Bernard Collaery, will plead innocent and will be tried in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court, Collaery's lawyer, Ken Archer, told Acting Chief Magistrate Glenn Theakston.

Collaery will appear in the Supreme Court on Aug. 22. Witness K will appear in the Magistrates Court for sentencing on Aug. 29.

