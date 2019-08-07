Sections
Woman, 46, found dead after inferno

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:14 a.m. 0comments

A 46-year-old woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire in White County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to a fire at 103 Ashley Place, according to a news release by the White County sheriff's office. First responders later discovered the body of Melissa Cosey inside, the news release stated.

Authorities said Cosey's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. No information on the cause of the fire has been released.

The case remains under investigation.

Metro on 08/07/2019

Print Headline: Woman, 46, found dead after inferno

