3-year-old shot in Searcy County, sheriff's office says; 1 person in custody

A 3-year-old child was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, authorities with the Searcy County sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Kenny Cassell said deputies were called around 6 p.m. to the area of South Woolum Road in St. Joe in reference to a shooting. He said deputies found a 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

No information on the child's condition was immediately available on Thursday.

Cassell said one person was in custody in connection to the shooting, but he couldn't release information on charges yet.

Further details about how the shooting occurred weren't immediately known. The Arkansas State Police has been called to assist in the investigation.