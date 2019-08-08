3rd arrest made in Atkins robbery

The last of three suspects accused in a shooting and robbery in Atkins last month has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Dustin Seth Davenport, 29, was taken into custody Monday by U.S. marshals at a home in Houston, according to a news release by the Pope County sheriff's office.

Two others, Nathan Levi Campbell, 25, and Anna Melody Spencer, 30, were arrested Aug. 1, authorities said.

Authorities dispatched July 31 to 1610 Avenue 5 SW in Atkins found Perry Don Gilbert shot in the leg, according to criminal investigation affidavits filed in Pope County Circuit Court. Investigators retrieved video from a surveillance system that was used to identify the suspects, the affidavits state.

The three suspects face one count each of first-degree battery and aggravated robbery, and all were listed in the Pope County sheriff's office online jail roster Wednesday afternoon. Davenport and Campbell are also accused of violating parole, the jail roster said.

Bail was set for Campbell and Spencer at $300,000, while Davenport's bail was set at $400,000, authorities said.

Metro on 08/08/2019