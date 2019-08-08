Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Aces in the hole

Today at 2:07 a.m. 0comments

Aces in the hole

GARY WASHINGTON, No. 2 Centennial Valley Country Club (Little Rock), 7-iron, 125 yards. Witnesses: Henry Hawk, Richard Howard.

KEN BAKER, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club (Little Rock), 8-iron, 128 yards. Witnesses: Bruce Holt, Mike Frazier.

CRYSTAL GARRISON, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, hybrid, 95 yards.

MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

or sports@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 08/08/2019

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT