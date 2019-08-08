Aces in the hole
GARY WASHINGTON, No. 2 Centennial Valley Country Club (Little Rock), 7-iron, 125 yards. Witnesses: Henry Hawk, Richard Howard.
KEN BAKER, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club (Little Rock), 8-iron, 128 yards. Witnesses: Bruce Holt, Mike Frazier.
CRYSTAL GARRISON, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, hybrid, 95 yards.
MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
or sports@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 08/08/2019
Print Headline: Aces in the hole
