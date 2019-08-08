Arkansas daycare administrator cited, business relinquishes license after report of child being put in chokehold

BENTONVILLE -- A daycare administrator turned herself into police Thursday in connection with misdemeanor assault involving a 4-year-old girl.

Cathy Casto, 60, was released on citation.

Bentonville police began investigating June 27 after receiving a report concerning physical abuse at Bright Beginnings Daycare in Bentonville, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An anonymous caller reported a 4-year-old was having an episode and Casto put the child in a chokehold and took her out of the classroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child's guardian told police the girl had scratch on her neck, which she said was caused by Casto, according to the affidavit.

Document Probable Cause Affidavit View

Casto told police the girl was out of control and she took her to her office to separate her from the rest of the children, the affidavit says. Casto denied carrying the girl by the neck, according to court documents.

Police obtained video from the school and were able to see Casto walking with the girl's feet dangling above the floor, according to the affidavit. Castro's arm appears to be near or on the girl's neck, and the video shows the girl reaching up to Castro's arm, the affidavit states.

The case will be handled in Bentonville District Court.

The preschool voluntarily relinquished its license Wednesday, Department of Human Services spokeswoman Marci Manley said.

“In the case of centers voluntarily relinquishing their licenses, we immediately contact families who receive child care vouchers and offer them assistance to find a new program, in addition to helping any other families served by the center,” she said.

Manley said the department will continue its investigation until a finding has been made.

“Our Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education has had an open licensing investigation regarding this facility under the licensing regulation section 500 - Behavior Guidance,” she said. “As I understand it, the investigation was opened on 6/27/19. An interim corrective action plan had been put in place, and the division was continuing to monitor the facility.”

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.