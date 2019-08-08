Battle of the ages

FAYETTEVILLE -- Take your choice with defensive ends on the University of Arkansas football team.

Seniors or freshmen.

With Agim's move from end to tackle, the Razorbacks are counting on Gerald and Richardson to become consistent as starters. Gerald made the adjustment to the SEC last season as a junior-college transfer and should be ready to play an increased role as a senior. Richardson is also a juco transfer, but is in his third season in the program and has become a leader for the group. Bell, who has switched positions several times between offense and defense, has loads of talent and as a senior should be comfortable at end. True freshmen Gregory, Soli and Williams all went through spring practice. They'll need to play as backups.

"What's amazing is there's no one in between after those three seniors," defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell said. "It drops down to true freshmen --not even any redshirt freshmen.

"I've never seen it like that."

The Razorbacks will rely on a senior trio of Gabe Richardson, Dorian Gerald and Jamario Bell bolstered by true freshmen Eric Gregory, Mataio Soli, Zach Williams and Collin Clay.

"Gabe, Dorian and Jamario are three guys that we have to get production from for that position to be successful for us," Coach Chad Morris said. "We're really challenging those guys. You've got to prepare every day as if it's your last day because it's ticking down for them."

Gregory, Soli and Williams were early enrollees who went through winter workouts, spring practice and summer workouts.

"We just thank the good Lord those three kids got here in January and not just a month ago," Caldwell said. "It's made a big difference. All three of them will play."

Richardson and Gerald are projected to start.

This is the third year for Richardson at Arkansas after he transferred as a sophomore from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He's taken on a leadership role for the position group with senior McTelvin Agim's move from end to tackle.

"Gabe's a true leader," Morris said. "He's vocal, and he's holding his own out there."

Richardson said he's matured to the point he can lead.

"I've learned a lot off the field that has gotten me to where I am on the field," said Richardson, who had 13 tackles in 11 games last season, including two starts. "I had to be more mature, understanding what this team needs from me.

"We need positivity out of our room. You want to bring the best of your guys each and every day."

Agim said he's confident the ends will do fine while he plays tackle.

"I think they're going to be great," Agim said. "They've got three seniors out there, and that's why I was able to move inside."

Gerald had 22 sacks in two seasons at College of the Canyons Community College, but he struggled to make an immediate impact at Arkansas because he didn't join the team for practice until the first week of preseason camp.

"Getting here late last year and then being thrown into the fire, I'm not going to lie, it was wild and crazy," Gerald said. "The speed of the game was so different."

Gerald gradually adjusted and played in eight games, including two starts. He had 21 tackles with 2 1/2 for losses.

"There's a big difference between where I was going into last year and this year," Gerald said. "Everything has slowed down a lot. I know exactly what I'm doing now."

Caldwell said that last season Gerald came to him and brought up the possibility of redshirting, which players are able to do if they play in four or fewer games.

"We said we just couldn't do it and we need to play him," Caldwell said.

The game experience from last season, Caldwell said, also meant Gerald is better prepared to play this season.

Gerald said he's now glad he didn't redshirt.

"I ended up learning a lot playing as much as I did last year," he said. "Which is exactly what I needed."

Morris said he's seen a greater sense of urgency from Gerald.

"At times, he was very inconsistent," Morris said. "But he's learned, and we've noticed a change. Just how he's worked to understand what his purpose is."

Bell, from Junction City, is in his fifth year with the Razorbacks, but this is only his second consecutive season at defensive end.

In 2015, Bell moved from defensive end to tight end and redshirted. The next season he moved to linebacker, but didn't play. In 2017, a foot injury limited him to two games when he played on special teams.

Last season, Bell returned to defensive end and in 11 games had 20 tackles. He also forced a fumble against Ole Miss.

"He's utilizing himself, being confident in what he's got," Richardson said of what he's seen from Bell in practice. "He's 6-5, 275. I mean, a guy like that? You've got to use him somewhere.

"He can get his hands in front of the quarterback, take away the vision a little bit. He's going to bat down some balls and get some sacks."

Morris said it's time for Bell to put together a breakout season.

"You've been here, been in the program," Morris said of his message to Bell. "You're from Arkansas, and it's time now to really take it over the top.

"Coach Caldwell has challenged him. From what we've seen this summer, he's met the challenge."

Agim said Bell is gifted physically.

"Now it's time to apply that freakishness and put it on the field," Agim said. "He's big and strong, and he's faster than he looks. He can beat you with his speed or his power."

Gregory, Soli and Williams all have gotten work on the second-team defense.

"Most definitely, I expect them to contribute as freshmen," Gerald said. "We need them to be successful. I'd feel comfortable putting any of those guys in."

Caldwell said the freshmen have to play this season to add depth.

"I think they'll play hard," Caldwell said. "That's going to be my biggest deal -- 'Hey, you might not do everything right, and your technique might not be perfect. You might even have a bust. But as long as you're going full speed, then we've got a chance to make plays.' "

