Car intruder sentenced, says working for Jesus

HOT SPRINGS -- A Pearcy man who told Hot Springs police that he was "an investigator working for Jesus" was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to breaking into another man's car earlier this year.

Harley Ray Davis, 41, who has remained in custody since his arrest Feb. 25, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of breaking or entering and was sentenced to three years in prison, and to a misdemeanor count of possession of instruments of crime and was sentenced to five months in jail, which was adjudicated for time served.

Davis was also ordered to pay $190 in court costs and $75 in restitution from a civil judgment.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 25, around 4:30 a.m., officers Billy Perkins and Thomas Plummer were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodmere Street regarding a man in camouflage clothing breaking into a car.

At the scene, officers saw Davis, who matched the suspect description, walking away from the area. A witness told police that Davis was the man he had seen inside the car, a 2000 Nissan Altima, and officers noted that the car's glove box and center console were open with the contents scattered around the seats and floorboard.

Outside the vehicle, they found a flashlight and more items that appeared to have come from the Nissan.

When questioned, Davis reportedly said he got into the car to see who the owner was because he thought it was stolen.

